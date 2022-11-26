Xur is selling god roll weapons for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE right now (November 25 to 29)

Xur is back in the Destiny 2 community with the recent daily reset, granting everyone new sets of armor and weapons. The Agent of the Nine has been making history with his inventory, selling players all sorts of perks that can change the meta of the game.

While it is safe to say that there might not be anything wild compared to previous weeks, players can still create some great loadouts based on the available gears. To find Xur, players need to spawn on the Courtyard waypoint located within the Tower and head left through the stairs. The image below might provide a clearer idea of Xur's location.

Xur location on the Tower (Image via Destiny 2)

Disclaimer: The god rolls mentioned in this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Xur inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder (November 25 to 29)

Xur is in the Tower to entertain Guardians with different armor pieces and weapons. This week’s Exotic list of things includes the following gears on the first page:

Warcliff Coil Arc Rocket Launcher.

Celestial Nighthawk Exotic Helmet for Hunters.

One-Eyed Mask Exotic Helmet for Titans.

Apotheosis Veil Exotic Helmet for Warlocks.

Celestial Nighthawk this week at Xur (Image via Destiny 2)

Players should head in and pick up both Hunter's and Titan's Exotic gears, as they are arguably the best gears for their respective classes in PvE and PvP respectively. The Celestial Nighthawk can be purchased with 16 Recovery and 15 Intellect, alongside the One-Eyed Mask with 17 Resilience and 20 Discipline.

The aforementioned armor pieces can be bought in exchange for 23 Legendary Shards. Furthermore, both Hawkmoon and Dead Man's Tale are for sale on the second page, as only the Scout Rifle is worth picking up this week alongside the Moving Target perk. Players need 1 Exotic Cipher, 1 Ascendant Shard, 200 Legendary Shards, and 125,000 Glimmers.

Dead Man's Tale this week for sale at Xur (Image via Destiny 2)

In the Legendary weapons section, there are some interesting choices that everyone can look into. Firstly, in terms of niche loadouts, IKELOS Hand Cannon with Subsistence and Disruption Break can be a great addition to PvE. Similarly, Arc Jian 7 consists of Disruption Break and Rampage, which can work in both PvE and PvP.

However, the star of the show has to be Xenoclast IV, with the following perks:

Smallbore for Range and Stability, alongside Corkscrew Rifling for Range, Stability, and Handling.

Extended Mag for more bullets in the magazine, alongside Accurized Rounds for Range.

Field Prep for faster reload, and ready speed while crouching.

Trench Barrel for increased Reload Speed, damage, and Handling after landing a successful melee hit.

Xenoclast IV god roll Shotgun for sale this week at Xur (Image via Destiny 2)

Players can juggle between all the perks to make it more suitable for either PvP or PvE. The weapon is also providing a Handling masterwork, making it more lethal as a Lightweight Frame within the Crucible.

In terms of Legendary armor pieces, Xur sadly doesn't have anything worth the Legendary Shards this week.

