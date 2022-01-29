Xur is selling high stat Titan armor in Destiny 2 this week (January 28) 

This week in Destiny 2, players can find Xur on the Tower near the Hangar area. Anyone can spawn at the Courtyard waypoint and go through the stairs on the left. The Agent of the Nine has brought in another set of exotic and legendary gears to fill in any gaps in the inventory before The Witch Queen arrives.

Like other weeks, Xur has also brought in separate stats for three exotic armor. Additionally, players can get the Two-Tailed Fox Rocket Launcher in exchange for 29 Legendary Shards.

However, the following article breaks down the legendary armor and other exotic gears that might be good for Guardians to pick up with the arrival of The Witch Queen.

Xur this week: Titan armor stats, exotic gears, and legendary weapons in Destiny 2 (January 28)

In terms of exotics this week, players will find the Shards of Galanor Gauntlets, Lion Rampant Leg Armor, and Karnstein Armlets Gauntlets. The stats for all of these gears are as follows:

Hunter's Shards of Galanor: 65 base stats, 16 Recovery, 13 Mobility, 14 Intellect.

Titan's Lion Rampant: 64 base stats, 10 Strength.

Karnstein Armlets: 14 Strength, 14 Discipline.

Lion Rampant (Image via Destiny 2)

While Shards of Galanor are out of meta for the Hunters at the moment, anything with extra Recovery and Mobility is a viable pick for the tricksters inside PvP. Lion Rampant, on the other hand, can be considered a very decent pick due to its high spike in Strength for Titans.

In the legendary section, players will definitely want to go for the Kinetic Scout Rifle known as the Night Watch. Xur is selling this with perks such as Explosive Payload and Appended Mag.

While Outlaw itself is not that useful for high-tier Grandmasters or Raids, Explosive Payload goes the extra mile in stunning the Champions with an added damage tick.

Night Watch Scout Rifle in Xur inventory this week (Image via Bungie)

Bungie has already announced Season 16 Anti Barrier mods for Scout Rifles and Bows. So this week's Night Watch is a great addition for someone who doesn't have the weapon in their inventory already.

Xur's legendary armor for the week is the Righteous set for all three classes. This armor was first introduced in Season of the Dawn, so anyone with a knack for collecting armor to transmog can go for them. But looking through more stats and building perspective, the Titans will be very happy with what Xur has to offer.

Righteous Greaves with high base stats (Image via Destiny 2)

The Righteous armor for Titans that players can go for are as follows:

Righteous Gauntlets with base stats of 60, Recovery 19, and Intellect 17.

Righteous Plate with base stats of 64, Resilience 20, and Intellect 23.

Righteous Helm with base stats of 61, and 22 Recovery.

Righteous Greaves with base stats of 66, Mobility 16, and Intellect 20.

Each of these armor pieces costs 50 Legendary Shards and 1000 Glimmers. The cost is the same for legendary weapons as well.

Edited by R. Elahi