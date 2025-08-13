"You don't need to uninstall": Riot's Head of Anti-Cheat sheds light on Battlefield 6 notification asking to delete Valorant

Battlefield 6 beta weekend 1 concluded with an interesting takeaway for fans. Forums like Reddit were flooded with screenshots of a BF6 notification asking players to uninstall Valorant. Many speculated that Riot's Vanguard and Battlefield's Javelin anti-cheat were incompatible, but this is not the case.Riot Games' Head of Anti-Cheat, Phillip Koskinas, explained in an X post that the issue is instead caused by the Valorant client conflicting with Battlefield 6:&quot;Vanguard is compatible with Javelin, and you don't need to uninstall one anti-cheat to use the other. However, BF6 does not currently allow the VALORANT client to be running simultaneously, because both drivers race to protect regions of game memory with the same technique.&quot;Phillip Koskinas @deteccphilippeLINKVanguard is compatible with Javelin, and you don't need to uninstall one anti-cheat to use the other. However, BF6 does not currently allow the VALORANT client to be running simultaneously, because both drivers race to protect regions of game memory with the same technique.Riot's Head of Anti-Cheat sheds light on the Battlefield 6 notification asking to uninstall ValorantBattlefield apparently hates Valorant byu/ZatoTBG inBattlefieldOn August 12, 2025, after the BF6 notification asking to delete Valorant went viral, Phillip Koskinas responded via X. In the post, the Head of Riot's Anti-Cheat division explained that Vanguard and Javelin are completely compatible with one another, and you need not uninstall one to keep the other.This means both games are protected at the kernel level, providing extremely strong anti-cheat measures. What prompts the notification to uninstall Valorant is the software conflict between Valorant and Battlefield 6's client.So, you can still have both the games installed in your system. The catch is that you can't have the Riot Client running in your system while you try to play Battlefield 6. The solution is simple: if you have Valorant running in the background, exit the game and shut down the client.This solution worked for Redditors and should work for everyone, based on Phillip Koskinas' recent explanation about the systems both games utilize. You can also disable the Riot Games Client's Auto-Start, where the client boots up as soon as you boot your PC.The BF6 Open Beta week 1 has already concluded as of August 11, 2025. Now, fans can participate in the second and final week of the beta, from August 14 to 17. The game's full release is on October 10.Read more gaming-related articles from Sportskeeda:How to reduce fall damage in BF6Best Sniper loadout to use in BF6Valorant Agent tier list for Patch 11.02 (July 2025)