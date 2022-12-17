"You're a f**kin moron": xQc provides his take on journalists getting banned on Twitter

In a Felix “xQc” Twitch stream, on December 16, the content creator revealed how he feels about journalists being banned on Twitter. He felt that they deserved what happened to them, and held nothing back.

While watching Asmongold’s reaction to a recent Twitter Spaces event that Elon Musk joined, xQc spoke up about how he felt journalists were being treated on the social media platform, pointing out that they shouldn’t need Twitter to do their jobs.

“‘I’m a journalist of the peace!’ You’re a f**king moron! You’re braindead, you dumb f**k!”

xQc speaks out about journalists being banned on Twitter

A recent Twitter Spaces event featuring many journalists had Elon Musk join in. A journalist named Drew Harrel, who was banned from the platform, called the CEO out. The latter left after the incident took place, and that was the content that Asmongold was originally reacted to.

(Clip begins at 11:28:48)

While watching this, xQc had his own thoughts:

“If you’re a journalist, and you try to bend, to use your rules, that ‘work at CNN,’ or ‘watch the Washington Post!’, try to use that on Twitter? You’re gonna get banned, and so be it!”

The Twitch streamer spoke up and called those journalists mo**ns for how he feels they were acting, going on a verbal tirade filled with swearing. He mentioned that they deserve their ban on the platform.

“They deserve it. Deserved. Enjoy your ban you bumf**k. If you were such a good journalist, you wouldn’t f**king need Twitter. B**cha**. You’d use your own outlet and your own viewers.”

xQc felt that journalists shouldn’t have to use Twitter to promote their work, and that they should only use the outlet they work for, instead of reaching out to social media to spread whatever information they have.

“You wanna s**k on Twitter’s b*lls? Then play by the rules, you dumbf**k. Otherwise, post your s**t on your dead website, need to have people pay for your dumb s**t, to read your dumb articles to see, dumba**.”

That part of xQc’s rant is likely aimed at websites like The Washington Post or other digital news outlets that require a subscription.

“Watch the Washington Post! Yeah, you open one of those articles, you have to pay money to read f**king letters!”

xQc ended this rant with a middle finger pointed at the camera, calling those journalists “p***ies,” and that their content sucks.

Social media responds to xQc’s rant about Twitter bans

Reddit wasn’t especially impressed with Felix’s rant about Elon Musk banning journalists on Twitter, highlighting major streamers who they felt were “s*cking up” to the CEO instead of speaking out.

However, one Redditor did point out that just because the entrepreneur succeeded in business, they don’t need to suck up to him.

Redditors weren't shocked to see these people support Elon Musk (Image via LiveStreamFails/Reddit)

One Redditor was upset that he was going to have to agree with HasanAbi, and others pointed out that while the content creator has ranted about Elon Musk before, he was certainly on the Twitter owner’s side in this discussion.

Some would say xQc bashes Elon Musk frequently, and a source would be given (Image via Reddit)

Others talked about Elon Musk himself, and how the narrative he put out is that the Jet Tracker account is the reason all of the Twitter journalists were banned and that it wasn’t true.

Many took to Reddit to call Felix stupid and weren’t impressed with his take on the Twitter situation. Others found it funny that he would call other people stupid.

An overwhelming majority of this Reddit thread called xQc foolish. (Image via Reddit)

The overwhelming majority of the thread took the streamer to task and called him stupid for this, and for other things he has said and done in the past, which he wasn’t shy about either.

It’s clear that while the streamer agrees with journalists being banned, social media wasn't on his side.

