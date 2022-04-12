Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel's Synchro Festival: How to participate, start date and more

The latest event for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is all about the power of Synchro Summons. The Synchro Festival starts today, April 12, 2022, and will continue for a few weeks with a wealth of rewards for players in tow.

There’s also a specific banlist and rewards for players who put in the work to harness the power of Synchro against other duelists. Here is what is known about the event.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’s Synchro Festival details

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’s Synchro Festival has begun and will run from April 12 to 22, 2022. The rewards for the event can be picked up until April 24, 2022.

Players are limited to only Synchro Summons in their Extra Deck for this event. This means that no Fusion Monsters, XYZ Monsters, or Link Monsters can be used. Three loaner decks can also be added to the mix. Win, lose or draw, players stand to earn medals, but the way they're handed out has changed from previous events.

The number of medals handed out to players will not change whether they use a Loaner or Custom Deck. This means that fans who don’t have the cards to play can just use a loaner deck to get the same rewards as everyone else.

Loaner decks for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Shining Crystal Wings (Clear Wing Synchro Dragon)

Revolution Calls Thy Name (Baronne de Fleur)

Miracles of Convergence (Stardust Dragon)

To participate in this event, players just need to click on the “Synchro Festival” icon, select their deck, and dive into the duels against other players. The total rewards will include 1900 Gems, 20 Synchro Reward Tickets, and an Accessory called “Flower Gathering.”

Banlist for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel's latest event

In this event, the Extra Deck cannot have any Fusion Monsters, XYZ Monsters, or Link Monsters. Synchro Summons is the only choice available to players. There is also a specific, separate banlist and limited list for this event to make the matches as fair as possible.

Banlist for Synchro Festival

Altergeist Multifaker

Archlord Kristya

Artifact Scythe

Contact "C"

Darklord Nurse Reficule

Dogmatika Ecclesia, the Virtuous

Dragon Buster Destruction Sword

Eater of Millions

Eldlich the Golden Lord

Exodia the Forbidden One

Fossil Dyna Pachycephalo

Garbage Lord

Ghostrick Skeleton

Giant Kozaky

Gizmek Orochi, the Serpentron Sky Slasher

Gnomaterial

Gundari

Inspector Boarder

Jowgen the Spiritualist

Knightmare Corruptor Iblee

Malevolent Mech - Goku En

Memory Crush King

Subterror Guru

Vanity's Fiend

Vanity's Ruler

Zaborg the Mega Monarch

Zap Mustung

Zefraath

Amorphactor Pain, the Imagination Dracoverlord

Blue-Eyes Chaos MAX Dragon

Cyber Angel Benten

Drytron Meteonis Draconids

Evigishki Gustkraken

Gishki Zielgigas

Herald of Perfection

Herald of Ultimateness

Nekroz of Unicore

Dark Highlander

Chain Strike

Domain of the True Monarchs

Final Countdown

Intercept Wave

Interrupted Kaiju Slumber

Jackpot 7

Lair of Darkness

Nadir Servant

Nekroz Kaleidoscope

Performapal Popperup

Pot of Extravagance

Pot of Prosperity

Soundproofed

Star Blast

Synchro Control

The Monarchs Stormforth

White Veil

Appointer of the Red Lotus

Bad Reaction to Simochi

Banquet of Millions

Chain Burst

D.D. Dynamite

Dark Contract with the Eternal Darkness

Destiny Board

Destruction of Destiny

Dimensional Barrier

Discord

Dogmatika Punishment

Extinction on Schedule

Forbidden Apocrypha

Grisaille Prison

Pinpoint Dash

Relay Soul

Subterror Final Battle

Tuner's Scheme

Vanity's Emptiness

Warning Point

Limited bans

Michion, the Timelord

Dinomight Knight, the True Dracofighter

Majesty Maiden, the True Dracocaster

Megalith Phul

Hippo Carnival

Super Hippo Carnival

Phantasm Spiral Battle

Semi-Limited bans

Raphion, the Timelord

Generaider Boss Stage

The festival has already begun, and it’s another fun way to play Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, thanks to the strict requirements the players’ Extra Decks must stick to. It will be interesting to see how this one is received since players can simply use the Loaner Decks without losing out on rewards.

