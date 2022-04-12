Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel's Synchro Festival: How to participate, start date and more

The latest event for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is all about the power of Synchro Summons. The Synchro Festival starts today, April 12, 2022, and will continue for a few weeks with a wealth of rewards for players in tow.
There’s also a specific banlist and rewards for players who put in the work to harness the power of Synchro against other duelists. Here is what is known about the event.
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’s Synchro Festival details
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’s Synchro Festival has begun and will run from April 12 to 22, 2022. The rewards for the event can be picked up until April 24, 2022.
Players are limited to only Synchro Summons in their Extra Deck for this event. This means that no Fusion Monsters, XYZ Monsters, or Link Monsters can be used. Three loaner decks can also be added to the mix. Win, lose or draw, players stand to earn medals, but the way they're handed out has changed from previous events.
The number of medals handed out to players will not change whether they use a Loaner or Custom Deck. This means that fans who don’t have the cards to play can just use a loaner deck to get the same rewards as everyone else.
Loaner decks for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
- Shining Crystal Wings (Clear Wing Synchro Dragon)
- Revolution Calls Thy Name (Baronne de Fleur)
- Miracles of Convergence (Stardust Dragon)
To participate in this event, players just need to click on the “Synchro Festival” icon, select their deck, and dive into the duels against other players. The total rewards will include 1900 Gems, 20 Synchro Reward Tickets, and an Accessory called “Flower Gathering.”
Banlist for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel's latest event
In this event, the Extra Deck cannot have any Fusion Monsters, XYZ Monsters, or Link Monsters. Synchro Summons is the only choice available to players. There is also a specific, separate banlist and limited list for this event to make the matches as fair as possible.
Banlist for Synchro Festival
- Altergeist Multifaker
- Archlord Kristya
- Artifact Scythe
- Contact "C"
- Darklord Nurse Reficule
- Dogmatika Ecclesia, the Virtuous
- Dragon Buster Destruction Sword
- Eater of Millions
- Eldlich the Golden Lord
- Exodia the Forbidden One
- Fossil Dyna Pachycephalo
- Garbage Lord
- Ghostrick Skeleton
- Giant Kozaky
- Gizmek Orochi, the Serpentron Sky Slasher
- Gnomaterial
- Gundari
- Inspector Boarder
- Jowgen the Spiritualist
- Knightmare Corruptor Iblee
- Malevolent Mech - Goku En
- Memory Crush King
- Subterror Guru
- Vanity's Fiend
- Vanity's Ruler
- Zaborg the Mega Monarch
- Zap Mustung
- Zefraath
- Amorphactor Pain, the Imagination Dracoverlord
- Blue-Eyes Chaos MAX Dragon
- Cyber Angel Benten
- Drytron Meteonis Draconids
- Evigishki Gustkraken
- Gishki Zielgigas
- Herald of Perfection
- Herald of Ultimateness
- Nekroz of Unicore
- Dark Highlander
- Chain Strike
- Domain of the True Monarchs
- Final Countdown
- Intercept Wave
- Interrupted Kaiju Slumber
- Jackpot 7
- Lair of Darkness
- Nadir Servant
- Nekroz Kaleidoscope
- Performapal Popperup
- Pot of Extravagance
- Pot of Prosperity
- Soundproofed
- Star Blast
- Synchro Control
- The Monarchs Stormforth
- White Veil
- Appointer of the Red Lotus
- Bad Reaction to Simochi
- Banquet of Millions
- Chain Burst
- D.D. Dynamite
- Dark Contract with the Eternal Darkness
- Destiny Board
- Destruction of Destiny
- Dimensional Barrier
- Discord
- Dogmatika Punishment
- Extinction on Schedule
- Forbidden Apocrypha
- Grisaille Prison
- Pinpoint Dash
- Relay Soul
- Subterror Final Battle
- Tuner's Scheme
- Vanity's Emptiness
- Warning Point
Limited bans
- Michion, the Timelord
- Dinomight Knight, the True Dracofighter
- Majesty Maiden, the True Dracocaster
- Megalith Phul
- Hippo Carnival
- Super Hippo Carnival
- Phantasm Spiral Battle
Semi-Limited bans
- Raphion, the Timelord
- Generaider Boss Stage
The festival has already begun, and it’s another fun way to play Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, thanks to the strict requirements the players’ Extra Decks must stick to. It will be interesting to see how this one is received since players can simply use the Loaner Decks without losing out on rewards.