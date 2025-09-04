Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update patch notes: New characters, events, and more

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update is available across all of the platforms the game is on. The latest patch brings two new agents, Orphie and Seed, to the game, as well as a new story chapter revolving around them and the OBOL Squad. As usual, the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update will be jam-packed with various gameplay events.Let's take a look at everything new that is coming with the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update.Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update patch notesHere are the patch notes for the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update.Zenless Zone Zero 2.2: New CharactersS-Rank Agent Seed (Attack - Electric)Seed is a DPS Agent capable of dealing massive Electric DMG. She can team up with other Attack specialty Agents to form a new dual-Attack team, suppressing enemies with overwhelming firepower.S-Rank Agent Orphie &amp; Magus (Attack - Fire)Orphie &amp; Magus is an Agent duo who combines solid offensive capabilities with support abilities. In combat, they can trigger Aftershock attacks, dealing Fire DMG while other on-field Agents are attacking. Additionally, when Orphie &amp; Magus land certain skills on enemies, all squad members gain the Zeroed In effect, which increases their ATK and allows their Aftershock DMG to ignore a portion of enemy DEF.Zenless Zone Zero 2.2: New W-EnginesS-Rank W-Engine Cordis Germina (Attack)Can be obtained through the &quot;Dissonant Sonata&quot; Signal Search.S-Rank W-Engine Bellicose Blaze (Attack)Can be obtained through the &quot;Dazzling Choir&quot; Signal Search.Also Read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 banners and scheduleZenless Zone Zero 2.2: New BangbooS-Rank Bangboo MercuryCan be obtained through the &quot;An Outstanding Partner&quot; Signal Search.A-Rank Bangboo ExcalibooCan be obtained through the &quot;Band of Brave Bangboo&quot; event.Zenless Zone Zero 2.2: New StoryMain Story Season 2 Chapter 3 &quot;Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night&quot;The embers of last night still linger, spoiling the calm of a quiet dream.Availability: Permanently available after the Version 2.2 updateRequirements: Complete Season 2 Chapter 2 &quot;The Impending Crash of Waves&quot;Note: You can experience Season 2's main story content in advance via the Advance Screening function after unlocking Notorious Hunt in Season 1 Chapter 2 - Intermission.Seed's Agent Story &quot;Flora of the Blooming Valley&quot;&quot;Oh Flora, how your hair dances in the breeze~ Oh Flora, how you soar over the sleeping valley of flowers.&quot;Availability: Permanently available after the Version 2.2 updateRequirements: Complete Season 2 Chapter 3 &quot;Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night&quot;Note: You can experience this content in advance via the Advance Screening function.Agent Trust Events, Quality Time EventsNew Agent Trust Events and Quality Time Events for Orphie &amp; Magus and Seed.Availability: Permanently available after the Version 2.2 updateRequirements: Obtain the corresponding Agents and complete the required Stories (Please see Workbench &gt; Partner Archive)Zenless Zone Zero 2.2: New EventsAll-New ProgramDuring the event, log in for a total of 7 days to earn Encrypted Master Tape ×10!Event Duration: After the Version 2.2 update - 2025/10/14 03:59 (server time)Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 8 and unlock the Event feature in the Main Story Prologue - Intermission.Floral Voyage Into the UnknownSeed's TV Schedule is available for a limited time!That which is called &quot;love&quot; and &quot;care&quot; quietly surrounds us on this long journey.Event Duration: After the Version 2.2 update - 2025/10/13 03:59 (server time)Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 15 and complete Agent Story &quot;Mole in the Hole (I).&quot;Band of Brave BangbooThe Bangboo combat evaluations in partnership with the military aren't meeting expectations - we need help fast!Will you come to Coach Aster's rescue and help the Bangboo pass their tests this time too?Event Duration: 2025/09/05 10:00 (server time) - 2025/10/13 03:59 (server time)Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 15 and complete Agent Story &quot;Mole in the Hole (I).&quot;Wish Bottle AdriftLegend has it that by the sea, you can tune into the Sea God's exclusive wish-granting channel...Any Bangboo eager to join, head to Fantasy Resort - space is limited, so act fast!Event Duration: 2025/09/09 10:00 (server time) - 2025/09/29 03:59 (server time)Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 15 and complete Agent Story &quot;Mole in the Hole (I).&quot;Spotlight ShowdownStep into battle on their behalf, and let triumphs shine like starlight on the artsy crowd's party!Event Duration: 2025/09/13 10:00 (server time) - 2025/09/29 03:59 (server time)Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 22 and unlock Expert Challenge in Chapter 2 of the Main Story to participate.Advanced Bounty: Routine CleanupDuring the event, Routine Cleanup rewards will be doubled.&quot;Battle is almost upon us! Rest assured, the Defense Force will show you who we truly are.&quot;Event Duration: 2025/09/18 4:00 (server time) - 2025/09/23 03:59 (server time)Requirements: Begin Main Story Chapter 2 - Intermission and unlock Routine Cleanup.&quot;En-Nah&quot; Into Your LapLog in for a total of 7 days to earn Boopon ×10!En-nu-en-nah! (Here we come!)Event Duration: 2025/09/24 10:00 (server time) - 2025/10/14 03:59 (server time)Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 8 and unlock the Event feature in the Main Story Prologue - Intermission.Problem Soldier Boot CampObol Squad, special training begins!We don't stop... until Seed passes the exam!Event Duration: 2025/09/24 10:00 (server time) - 2025/10/09 03:59 (server time)Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 15 and complete Agent Story &quot;Mole in the Hole (I).&quot;Rhythm RaveMaster the rhythm and get the party started!Heat up the atmosphere with the booming drums!Event Duration: 2025/09/29 10:00 (server time) - 2025/10/13 03:59 (server time)Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 15 and complete Agent Story &quot;Mole in the Hole (I).&quot;&quot;En-Nah&quot; Treasure HuntCollect all nine &quot;mysterious treasures&quot; to earn a rare chance to make a wish...What kind of wish will Wandererboo make?Event Duration: 2025/10/04 10:00 (server time) - 2025/10/13 03:59 (server time)Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 15 and complete Agent Story &quot;Mole in the Hole (I).&quot;Data Bounty: Combat SimulationDuring the event, Combat Simulation rewards will be doubled.Event Duration: 2025/10/09 4:00 (server time) - 2025/10/14 03:59 (server time)Requirements: Unlock Combat Simulation in Main Story Chapter 1 &quot;Cat's Lost &amp; Found.&quot;Also Read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 QoL changesZenless Zone Zero 2.2: New SystemsAdds a W-Engine recommendation feature to the Agent - Equipment interface.Adds a hide function to the Agent list, allowing you to hide unowned Agents from the interface.Other New ContentAdds the &quot;Iron Law and Outlaws&quot; challenge to Routine Cleanup, where the new series of Drive Discs, Dawn's Bloom and Moonlight Lullaby, can be obtained.Adds new enemies: Miasmic - Terror Raptor, The Defiler, Miasma Walker - Guard Jaeger, and Miasma Walker - Grenadier Jaeger.Adds new Achievements related to Phaethon's Story, Agent Story, Agent Trust, Inter-Knot Hot Topic, Waifei Peninsula, Throne Quarter, and Hostile Targets, including some hidden achievements.Adds new titles related to Agent Trust, Hostile Targets, and the event &quot;Problem Soldier Boot Camp.&quot; Event titles can be obtained for a limited time only.Adds the Sunny Waves set in Store - Today's Outfit. Purchase it to receive the outfits Wise: Peaceful Waves and Belle: Summer Skies.Adds a Quick Config function to Deadly Assault.Adds two new exchangeable accessories to Suibian Temple - Devon Pawnshop.Adds a mission area function to the map. When a mission requires searching within a specific range, you can use the mission area function to get hints on the search range.Adds a Proxy switching function for Quality Time Invites and Quality Time modes.Updates Agent Soldier 11's Partner Archive.As the plot progresses and the Proxy has met members of Obol Squad, Orphie and Captain Magus, their combat codenames displayed while in the City have now been updated to their real names.Adds a controller vibration function for map teleportation.Zenless Zone Zero 2.2: EndgameShiyu Defense - Critical NodeAfter the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update, the buff effects of Critical Node are as follows:Phase I:Electric DMG and Physical DMG from Agents increase by 30%. Their Attribute Anomaly DMG increases by 30%.When there are 1/2 Agents with the Attack specialty in the squad, ATK increases by 10%/25% for all squad members.Phase II:When there are 1/2 Agents with the Attack specialty in the squad, Agents ignore 10%/20% of all DMG RES when hitting enemies.When landing Aftershock hits, Agents' CRIT DMG increases by 60% for 10s. Repeated triggers refresh the duration.Phase III:Agents' Electric DMG and Fire DMG increase by 15%. Sheer DMG increases by 20%.When Aftershock or Ultimate hits an enemy, Agents with Attack and Rupture specialties gain 80% CRIT DMG for 15 seconds. Repeated triggers reset the duration.Deadly AssaultAfter the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update, the enemies featured in Deadly Assault are as follows:Phase I:The Defiler, Miasmic Fiend - Unfathomable, Miasma PriestPhase II:The Defiler, Notorious - Dead End Butcher, Notorious - PompeyPhase III:Miasmic Fiend - Unfathomable, Unknown Corruption Complex, Miasma PriestZenless Zone Zero 2.2: Adjustments &amp; OptimizationsSystemsThe names of the achievements &quot;A Moment Together: Friend Meetup&quot; and &quot;A Moment Together: Everyone, Assemble!&quot; have been unified to &quot;A Moment Together!&quot; This adjustment only involves the achievement names and does not affect the achievement descriptions.The Display Stand's item display limit has been increased to 20.Adjusts the sorting rules for the Agent interface.Optimizes the red dot notification logic for Suibian Temple management. When the Restoration Level of Suibian Temple reaches Lv. 45, red dot notifications will no longer appear in Compendium - Mystic Epic and Compendium - Targets. Additionally, the daily refresh of BooBox will no longer display area indicators.Optimizes the product list and Bangboo sorting rules in Suibian Temple - Management.Adjusts the rarity of raw materials in Suibian Temple gameplay. This adjustment only affects the rarity display and does not involve changes to raw material exchange rules.Optimizes the teleport logic when obtaining raw materials for Suibian Temple.Optimizes the shop teleport logic in Compendium - Mystic Epic.Optimizes the display logic of the item list after purchasing from Good Goods in Suibian Temple.Optimizes the indicator marks for craftable items in Suibian Temple - Management.Optimizes the clickable area of the Shortcut Wheel.Also Read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.2: Orphie or SeedOthersAdjusts the default corresponding FX Quality settings for Image Quality levels under Options - Graphics in the PC client. For medium and low Image Quality presets, we have reduced the corresponding special effects performance to improve frame ratesChanges the unlock condition for the Gravity Cinema teleporter to require unlocking the Lumina Square map.Adjusts the Agent deployment order in certain combat stages of the Main Story Commission &quot;A Bond Returned.&quot;Optimizes the model performance for Orphie (NPC).Zenless Zone Zero 2.2: Issue FixesAgentsFixes an issue where, under certain circumstances, Agent Ju Fufu could potentially take DMG when using Chain Attack: Suppressing Tiger Cauldron in combat while not being the currently active character.Fixes an issue where some of Agent Ju Fufu's voice lines are playing abnormally.Fixes an issue where Agent Yuzuha's tanuki companion Kama would display model abnormalities in certain camera angles.Fixes an issue where, under certain circumstances, the effects of Agent Yuzuha's Basic Attack: Tanuki Cloak would become abnormal when parrying certain enemy attacks.Fixes an issue where Agent Billy's movement direction could occasionally be mismatched with his roll direction when performing a Crouching Shot during combat.Fixes an issue where Agent Lighter couldn't immediately use his Ultimate during the dodge animation after performing a dodge in combat.Fixes an abnormal hit box issue while Agent Yixuan is in the Light as Air state.Fixes a text error in the description of Agent Yixuan's EX Special Attack: Ink Manifestation. This adjustment is purely textual and does not affect the actual skill effect.Fixes an issue where Agent Astra Yao's Attack Range was not properly increasing when holding and charging Basic Attack during the third hit of Basic Attack: &quot;Capriccio.&quot;EnemiesFixes an issue where the enemy Thracian was displaying abnormal behavior in combat.GameplayFixes an issue with abnormal joystick sensitivity when playing the Blazing Waves gameplay with a controller during the &quot;Tales of Midsummer Dreams&quot; event.Fixes an issue where some characters' voice lines did not match the text in the &quot;Tales of Midsummer Dreams&quot; event.Fixes an issue with abnormal aiming sensitivity when playing the Archipelago Shoot gameplay of the &quot;Tales of Midsummer Dreams&quot; event under certain circumstances.Fixes text descriptions for certain cards in Hollow Zero.Fixes an issue where elevators could malfunction after entering them in certain scenarios.EnvironmentsFixes visual issues affecting certain scene details.Fixes visual issues affecting the models for some NPCs.Also Read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 redeem codesOthersFixes some text typos.Adjusts, improves, and fixes the in-game text for some languages. These changes will not affect gameplay or functions.Optimizes some voicelines for English, Japanese, and Korean.That covers all of the changes and new features in the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update.