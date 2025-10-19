Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 events and rewards

By Akash Paul
Modified Oct 19, 2025 15:12 GMT
Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 key artwork
Exploring the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 events (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has lined up multiple Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 events to keep players engaged with the new patch. Proxies might want to participate in all of them to earn free resources. The events reward Polychrome, Denny, and other resources, which can be used to summon and build the new characters.

Ad

This article further discusses the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 event schedule.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 event schedule

New main story chapter

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

  • Requirements: Complete “Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night” quest.

A new main story chapter was rolled out with the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update, which launched on October 15, 2025. The quest titled “Memories of Dreams Bygone” furthers the narrative of Waifei Peninsula and introduces Yidhari from the Spook Shack faction.

You will be tasked with helping the agent escape the Hollow. In addition, you have to defeat the Drowned Ideals and battle the Wandering Hunter.

Ad

New TV Schedule

  • Requirements: Reach Inter-knot Lv. 15 and complete Agent Story “Mole in the Hole (I).”

The new TV schedule titled “The Inverted Night Lantern” features Lucia’s agent story, and it will be permanently available after the version 2.3 update. The quest follows the journey to the agent as she faces off against her nemesis, Kieran.

Signal Search Thank-You Gift

Partipate to get the new Vivian skin (Image via HoYoverse)
Partipate to get the new Vivian skin (Image via HoYoverse)

Signal Search Thank-You Gift is a special event associated with the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 banner. It will reward Vivian’s outfit, Iris of the Shore, upon spending a certain number of Encrypted Master Tapes.

Ad

The Thank-You Gift is available throughout the duration of version 2.3.

When Dreams Remain Unfinished (October 17- November 24, 2025)

The flagship event from version 2,3 (Image via HoYoverse)
The flagship event from version 2,3 (Image via HoYoverse)
  • Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 15 and complete Agent Story "Mole in the Hole (I).”
Ad

The When Dreams Remain Unfinished event takes place inside the Hollow and features turn-based combat. You control various Ethereals to participate in battle and upgrade them with the skill you earn along the way.

The event will offer the following reward:

  • Hamster Cage Pass
  • Polychromes
  • Specialized Ether Chip
  • Senior Investigator Log
  • Energy Module
  • Denny
  • Free A-Rank character: Manato

SNAP! Shining Strike (October 22- November 11, 2025)

An improved version of the photo clicking event (Image via HoYoverse)
An improved version of the photo clicking event (Image via HoYoverse)
  • Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 15 and complete Agent Story "Mole in the Hole (I)."
Ad

This is a photo-clicking event, where your goal is to snap pictures of agents while they are in combat. Upon doing so, the characters in the frame will receive a specific buff that will aid them in the battle.

Additionally, you can earn the following rewards from the SNAP! Shining Strike event:

  • Polychrome
  • Boopon
  • Denny
  • Specialized Ether Chip
  • Bangboo System Widget

Timesworn Hills Explorer's Guide

This is a Hollow exploration event (Image via HoYoverse)
This is a Hollow exploration event (Image via HoYoverse)
  • Requirements: Initiate the "Memories of Dreams Bygone" main story to participate.
Ad

The Timesworn Hills Explorer's Guide event in Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 compels you to explore various sections of the Hollow. The goal is to complete various objectives, like finding mini cargo trucks or activating Fissure Beacons. In exchange, you can claim the rewards listed below:

  • Polychrome x440
  • Boopon x2
  • Denny x40,00
  • Original Chip x18
  • Inter-Knot Credit x325
  • Official Investigator Log x16
  • W-Engine Power Supply x10
  • Crystallized Plating Agent x15

Timesworn Hills Explorer's Guide is available throughout the duration of version 2.3.

Ad

Chronicle of Counseling (November 5- 17, 2025)

Become a fortune teller in the Chronicle of Counseling event (Image via HoYoverse)
Become a fortune teller in the Chronicle of Counseling event (Image via HoYoverse)
  • Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 15 and complete Agent Story "Mole in the Hole (I)."
Ad

The Chronicle of Counseling event will kick off in the second phase of the update. It will feature a fortune stall, where citizens swing by for some guidance. Listen to them at the booth and provide relevant answers to earn the following rewards:

  • Tuning Calibrator
  • Polychrome
  • Denny
  • Senior Investigator Log
  • Specialized Freeze Chip

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.4 drip marketing reveals Dialyn

141 Eco Art Exhibition (November 12- November 24, 2025)

This is a resource exchnage event (Image via HoYoverse)
This is a resource exchnage event (Image via HoYoverse)
  • Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 15 and complete Agent Story "Mole in the Hole (I)."
Ad

During the 141 Eco Art Exhibition event, Sjal will set up an exchange store. Visit her and trade in the required resources to earn various rewards. The prize pool includes:

  • Polychrome
  • Boopon
  • Denny
  • Senior Investigator Log
  • W-Engine Energy Module
  • Specialized Ether Chip

All Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 log-in and recurring events

  • Special Bonus: Starting Gifts (Log-in to claim 600 Polychrome)
  • All-New Program (A daily Login event that provides 10x Encrypted Master Tapes)
  • En-Nah Into Your Lap (A daily Login event that provides 10x Boopon)
  • Data Bounty: Combat Simulation (A Double drop rate event for upgrade materials)
  • Advanced Bounty: Routine Cleanup (A Double drop rate event for Drive Discs)
Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Akash Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications