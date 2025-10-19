Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 events and rewards

HoYoverse has lined up multiple Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 events to keep players engaged with the new patch. Proxies might want to participate in all of them to earn free resources. The events reward Polychrome, Denny, and other resources, which can be used to summon and build the new characters.This article further discusses the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 event schedule.Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 event scheduleNew main story chapterRequirements: Complete “Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night” quest.A new main story chapter was rolled out with the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update, which launched on October 15, 2025. The quest titled “Memories of Dreams Bygone” furthers the narrative of Waifei Peninsula and introduces Yidhari from the Spook Shack faction.You will be tasked with helping the agent escape the Hollow. In addition, you have to defeat the Drowned Ideals and battle the Wandering Hunter.New TV ScheduleRequirements: Reach Inter-knot Lv. 15 and complete Agent Story “Mole in the Hole (I).”The new TV schedule titled “The Inverted Night Lantern” features Lucia’s agent story, and it will be permanently available after the version 2.3 update. The quest follows the journey to the agent as she faces off against her nemesis, Kieran.Signal Search Thank-You GiftPartipate to get the new Vivian skin (Image via HoYoverse)Signal Search Thank-You Gift is a special event associated with the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 banner. It will reward Vivian’s outfit, Iris of the Shore, upon spending a certain number of Encrypted Master Tapes.The Thank-You Gift is available throughout the duration of version 2.3.When Dreams Remain Unfinished (October 17- November 24, 2025)The flagship event from version 2,3 (Image via HoYoverse)Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 15 and complete Agent Story &quot;Mole in the Hole (I).”The When Dreams Remain Unfinished event takes place inside the Hollow and features turn-based combat. You control various Ethereals to participate in battle and upgrade them with the skill you earn along the way.The event will offer the following reward:Hamster Cage PassPolychromesSpecialized Ether ChipSenior Investigator LogEnergy ModuleDennyFree A-Rank character: ManatoSNAP! Shining Strike (October 22- November 11, 2025)An improved version of the photo clicking event (Image via HoYoverse)Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 15 and complete Agent Story &quot;Mole in the Hole (I).&quot;This is a photo-clicking event, where your goal is to snap pictures of agents while they are in combat. Upon doing so, the characters in the frame will receive a specific buff that will aid them in the battle.Additionally, you can earn the following rewards from the SNAP! Shining Strike event:PolychromeBooponDennySpecialized Ether ChipBangboo System WidgetTimesworn Hills Explorer's GuideThis is a Hollow exploration event (Image via HoYoverse)Requirements: Initiate the &quot;Memories of Dreams Bygone&quot; main story to participate.The Timesworn Hills Explorer's Guide event in Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 compels you to explore various sections of the Hollow. The goal is to complete various objectives, like finding mini cargo trucks or activating Fissure Beacons. In exchange, you can claim the rewards listed below:Polychrome x440Boopon x2Denny x40,00Original Chip x18Inter-Knot Credit x325Official Investigator Log x16W-Engine Power Supply x10Crystallized Plating Agent x15Timesworn Hills Explorer's Guide is available throughout the duration of version 2.3.Chronicle of Counseling (November 5- 17, 2025)Become a fortune teller in the Chronicle of Counseling event (Image via HoYoverse)Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 15 and complete Agent Story &quot;Mole in the Hole (I).&quot;The Chronicle of Counseling event will kick off in the second phase of the update. It will feature a fortune stall, where citizens swing by for some guidance. Listen to them at the booth and provide relevant answers to earn the following rewards:Tuning CalibratorPolychromeDennySenior Investigator LogSpecialized Freeze ChipAlso read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.4 drip marketing reveals Dialyn141 Eco Art Exhibition (November 12- November 24, 2025)This is a resource exchnage event (Image via HoYoverse)Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 15 and complete Agent Story &quot;Mole in the Hole (I).&quot;During the 141 Eco Art Exhibition event, Sjal will set up an exchange store. Visit her and trade in the required resources to earn various rewards. The prize pool includes:PolychromeBooponDennySenior Investigator LogW-Engine Energy ModuleSpecialized Ether ChipAll Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 log-in and recurring eventsSpecial Bonus: Starting Gifts (Log-in to claim 600 Polychrome)All-New Program (A daily Login event that provides 10x Encrypted Master Tapes)En-Nah Into Your Lap (A daily Login event that provides 10x Boopon)Data Bounty: Combat Simulation (A Double drop rate event for upgrade materials)Advanced Bounty: Routine Cleanup (A Double drop rate event for Drive Discs)Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.