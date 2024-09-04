Zenless Zone Zero Seth teams guide: Best comps and teammates

Seth has officially joined the Zenless Zone Zero's playable roster with his debut in patch 1.1. He is a special investigator from the Electric element who has honed the Defense fighting style to protect allies while fending off the toughest opponents on the battlefield. However, he certainly requires a proper team to unleash his true potential and succeed as a hybrid character.

This article lists some of the best teams for Seth in ZZZ.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Best teams for Seth in Zenless Zone Zero

Seth + Jane Doe + Grace

Seth, Jane Doe, and Grace team (Image via HoYoverse)

Seth might just be the ultimate pair for Jane Doe teams, as their companionship not only accentuates the narrative but also brings positive results during combat. Interestingly, they can access the same faction, namely the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team, to unlock the additional abilities that grant them bonus effects.

Being an Electric character, Seth can further help Grace inflict Shock on foes. Make sure to equip the specified Bangboo to utilize its Chain Attack buff.

Seth + Zhu Yuan + Qingyi

Seth, Zhu Yuan, and Qingyi team (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters from the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team can be used together to fend away foes that are wreaking havoc in the Hollows. They can take assistance from Officer Cui Bangboo and also access their additional abilities in Zenless Zone Zero to deal maximum damage during combat.

While Zhu Yuan will be tasked with all the heavy lifting as the primary damage dealer in the squad, Seth can hop into the battle and assist them with his shields and debuffs. With Qingyi's help, he can also stagger enemies, assisting the DPS to launch uninterrupted attacks.

Seth + Soldier 11 + Qingyi

Seth, Soldier 11, and Qingyi team (Image via HoYoverse)

Soldier 11 in Zenless Zone Zero can also benefit from having Seth and Qingyi on the team. Similar to Zhu Yuan, this S-Rank standard agent from the Attack specialty has all the tools necessary to inflict raw damage on targets. Seth will ensure that she is well protected during her combat by generating shields.

Qingyi can further assist her by paralyzing enemies with her Stun kit. It is true that Soldier 11 will not be able to use her additional ability throughout the fight but her damage output is consistent enough to tackle all the end-game contents.

Seth + Nekomata + Anby

Seth, Nekomata, and Anby team (Image via HoYoverse)

This team shows the versatility of Seth in Zenless Zone Zero, since he does not synergize with the other two Agents. However, he can contribute his shields to ensure survivability of the squad and help Anby inflict Shock on enemies.

Nekomata can use the opportunity to trigger Disorder which is a strong Attribute Anomaly. Besides, her raw damage output is close to some of the top tier DPS in the game, so tackling bosses should be a breeze.

Seth + Nichole + Anby

Seth, Nichole, and Anby team (Image via HoYoverse)

There are limited options for free-to-play Seth teams, but newcomers can consider pairing him with Anby and Nicole in Zenless Zone Zero. Together, they are capable of dealing sufficient damage required to clear the initial contents. The good thing is you will have the option to swap out the A-rank agents with better characters.

You can run Seth and Anby as a hybrid damage dealer, while Nicole can buff their damage and group up the enemies for convenience.

