Zenless Zone Zero special livestream date, time, and countdown

By Akash Paul
Modified Oct 12, 2025 13:19 GMT
Zenless Zone Zero special livestream announcement preview
HoYoverse announced a Zenless Zone Zero special livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

A Zenless Zone Zero special livestream was announced amid the version 2.4 drip marketing campaign. The announcement came as a surprise to fans given that HoYoverse had unveiled all the details regarding the upcoming patch in the previous telecast. Moreover, the special event titled "Sleepless Whispers" will be conducted on October 14, 2025, i.e., a day before the version 2.3 update drops.

Hence, there’s no possible way to determine what the upcoming program is all about. What’s certain is that players will want to tune in to the ZZZ special livestream to find out its contents.

Zenless Zone Zero special livestream schedule

According to the official announcement, the upcoming Zenless Zone Zero special livestream will premiere globally on October 14, 2025, at 10 pm (UTC+8). The timing will differ based on the viewer's location. To help them, we have listed below the complete telecast schedule for major regions:

America (October 14, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 7 AM
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 8 AM
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 9 AM
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 10 AM

Europe (October 14, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 3 PM
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 4 PM
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 5 PM
Asia (October 14, 2025)

  • India Standard Time (IST): 7:30 pm
  • China Standard Time (CST): 10 pm
  • Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 10 pm
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 11 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 11 pm

Check out the countdown below that displays the time until the special livestream airs worldwide:

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 banners order and schedule

Where to watch the ZZZ special livestream?

HoYoverse will conduct the ZZZ special livestream on the game’s YouTube and Twitch channels, as they do in the case of a Special Broadcast for a new update. Viewers have to just tune in to either of the platforms once the timer reaches zero to learn about the announcements.

What is the Zenless Zone Zero special livestream about?

As specified, we have no information regarding the contents of the Sleepless Whispers special livestream. The official poster only shows Lucia, the upcoming agent from the Spook Shack faction. Hence, we can speculate that she will appear as a host during the broadcast.

Perhaps HoYoverse will announce some events for Halloween, which is due this month. The officials may also share redemption codes to commemorate the occasion. Players will find out once they watch the special program.

Check out our other articles from this title:

Quick Links

Edited by Akash Paul
