2025 F1 Imola GP: Race Predictions

The grid for the F1 Imola GP is set, and we have Oscar Piastri starting the race on pole position with Max Verstappen alongside him on the first row. The second row features George Russell in P3, while Lando Norris is P4. The qualifying session was quite interesting, as so many of the big hitters failed to do a good enough job, and hence, beyond the top 4, we have the midfielders fighting for the rest of the spots.

There is a forecast of rain playing a spoilsport, but that was the case in qualifying as well. So what can we expect from the F1 Imola GP race? Let's take a look.

#5 The racing would be processional

One of the major issues that we're going to face in the F1 Imola GP is the fact that the track is just not conducive for racing. There's one major overtaking spot, and that is through the DRS zone into Turn 1.

The softer tire compound was supposed to change it and make it more conducive for multiple stops. As it turns out, the medium and the hard tires would do a decent number of laps before they lose grip. Overall, the race might not be great.

#4 Ferrari duo would make their way through the field

While the qualifying pace of the Ferrari duo was not the best, one thing that was clear was the fact that the car has an impressive long-run pace comparable to the likes of Red Bull and Mercedes.

The duo starting the race outside of the top 10 is a blow to the team, but a better race pace means they could potentially try the alternate strategy to make their way through the field and gain a few positions. Expect the duo to gain a few positions in the F1 Imola GP even though a top 5 result seems out of reach.

#3 Fernando Alonso secures a top 5 finish

This might be the most outrageous out of the 5 that we have on this list, but the turn of pace shown by Aston Martin at the F1 Imola GP and the nature of the track could mean that the race is dictated by where the cars are at the start.

Once Fernando Alonso secures the start, from that point onwards it's all about managing the race, something he's capable of doing with his extensive experience. We're backing the Spaniard to secure a top 5 finish at the F1 Imola GP even though it's going to be very hard to hold on to it.

#2 Max Verstappen is a wildcard

The new Red Bull upgrades appear to be a step up, and even Max Verstappen thinks that the car feels better. Would that mean that we see the Dutch driver eclipse the race pace advantage that McLaren appears to have over the field?

It's hard to answer the question just yet, and the F1 Imola GP would have Max Verstappen as a bit of a wildcard. If he does have the pace to compete with Oscar Piastri, he is going to be one of the leading contenders to win on Sunday.

#1 Oscar Piastri wins the F1 Imola GP

Our pick for the win is going to be Oscar Piastri. The Australian seems to have made a step compared to Lando Norris as well now, and it does appear that, unlike his teammate, he doesn't get fazed by too many things.

The battle for the win is going to come down to who is the bold one at the first turn, and you can trust Oscar Piastri to not make the same mistakes that his teammate made while battling Max Verstappen last season.

