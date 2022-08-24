2022 F1 Belgian GP: Preview and Predictions

The 2022 F1 Belgian GP is upon us and it has been worth the wait. Fans of the sport have been starved for action over the last few weeks as it took a summer break.

Having said that, it's game time now as the teams and the drivers head towards Spa-Francorchamps for the race this weekend. We reach the venue on the back of what has been a very interesting season.

For a change, we don't have Mercedes at the front. We do have Red Bull at its menacing best, while Max Verstappen has not taken his foot off the pedal at any point this season.

We have Ferrari's Charles Leclerc facing an 80-point deficit after losing multiple races this season for one reason or the other. We have Mercedes, the third fastest car this season, coming to Spa on the back of 6 consecutive podiums. And then, we have the Alpine-McLaren tussle not only for P4 but for Oscar Piastri as well.

So, what can we expect from the first race after the summer break? Well, let's find out in the Preview and Predictions for the 2022 F1 Belgian GP.

2022 F1 Belgian GP: Preview

Key storylines

#1 New technical directive and its impact

The new technical directive for the plank design will be in effect this weekend and it will be intriguing to see the impact it has. Before the sport went into the summer break, it was expected that only Ferrari and Red Bull will be impacted by the technical directive.

Veloce @VeloceEsports SO F1 RETURNS THIS WEEK AND THERE'S A NEW TECHNICAL DIRECTIVE THAT COULD BRING MERCEDES INTO PLAY. CHARLES IS STILL IN CONTENTION TO WIN THE CHAMPIONSHIP BUT IT LOOKS LIKE IT'S MAX'S TO LOSE. GEORGE GOT P2 HERE LAST YEAR AND THIS MIGHT BE THE LAST TIME SPA IS ON THE F1 CALENDAR SO F1 RETURNS THIS WEEK AND THERE'S A NEW TECHNICAL DIRECTIVE THAT COULD BRING MERCEDES INTO PLAY. CHARLES IS STILL IN CONTENTION TO WIN THE CHAMPIONSHIP BUT IT LOOKS LIKE IT'S MAX'S TO LOSE. GEORGE GOT P2 HERE LAST YEAR AND THIS MIGHT BE THE LAST TIME SPA IS ON THE F1 CALENDAR https://t.co/g0uLnJNbS1

While Ferrari did admit that they would need to redesign their floor, Red Bull was a bit coyer when it came to that. The technical directive will be in effect for the first time this weekend. What will be its impact? Will it bring Mercedes closer to the front? It's worth keeping an eye out.

#2 The Fernando Alonso/Alpine/McLaren/Daniel Ricciardo dynamics

Let us remind you that the entire driver market mess started when Sebastian Vettel decided to retire this season. Fernando Alonso has since announced his move to Aston Martin without informing Alpine. McLaren apparently (as it's still not official) snatched Oscar Piastri from under Alpine's nose. Finally, Daniel Ricciardo was informed (according to reports) that he would not be racing for McLaren next season.

At the 2022 F1 Belgian GP, all the protagonists of this mess get together for the first time since it began. It will be interesting to see how the four of them navigate the questions around the happenings this summer break.

#3 Ghosts of rain from last season

There's no bigger disappointment in an F1 calendar than a Belgian GP getting abandoned. That is what happened last year, however, as the gods were in no mood to let the racing begin and featured torrential rainfall for the entire weekend. This time around, the forecast is not as bad as last year as the paddock should be greeted by sunshine on Friday.

Having said that, Saturday and Sunday are completely different matters. The weather may not be as bad as last season, but rain is expected to make an appearance. Let's hope it isn't two consecutive abandoned Belgian GPs.

Form Guide

In Form

5 podiums in succession and two P2 results in the last two races have meant that Lewis Hamilton has completely transformed his 2022 F1 season. There has been some luck involved too, with Ferrari and Red Bull stumbling on numerous occasions. The Mercedes driver, however, has been flawless and is in great form right now. Looking at the current trajectory, a win could be on the table if Mercedes benefits from the technical directive.

Out of Form

Unless Ferrari's strategic unit buckles up and starts performing better, it will be out of a job by the end of the season. Props to Ferrari where it is due, that car is a thing of beauty. It is the most versatile machinery on the entire grid and works like a charm everywhere.

Charles Leclerc @Charles_Leclerc Tough one today. Not the race we wanted before the holidays but it’s now time to recharge the batteries and come back stronger in a month. Tough one today. Not the race we wanted before the holidays but it’s now time to recharge the batteries and come back stronger in a month. https://t.co/zVCncdP3e7

Its strategic unit, however, has been subpar this season. The 2022 F1 Belgian GP has to be the first race where it starts doing things the right way otherwise, it's a slippery slope down.

2022 F1 Belgian GP: Predictions

Who wins the race?

The track layout should favor Red Bull with a straight-line speed advantage, but to be fair to Ferrari, that car will be competitive everywhere. Having said that, three factors need to be taken into consideration when trying to pick a winner for this weekend.

The first is the layout where both Red Bull and Ferrari could be evenly matched. The second is the prospect of rain, which should tilt the balance in Max Verstappen's favor. The third and final deciding factor is the strategic acumen of the Ferrari unit that will be in the spotlight if it rains, spicing things up during the race.

Considering everything, we're going with Max Verstappen to score his second consecutive win at the F1 Belgian GP.

Surprise of the weekend (Team)

Haas has shown an affinity for performing at track layouts that have fast-speed corners. The team did well at Silverstone and did a fantastic job at the Red Bull Ring as well. The track layout at Spa, especially with an upgraded car, should help Haas contend for a top 10 slot this weekend.

Surprise of the weekend (Driver)

Mick Schumacher's run of form in the last few races has been rather impressive. There have been races where the German was considerably faster than his teammate and then there have been ones where he has been narrowly edged out.

Haas F1 Team @HaasF1Team



#HaasF1



haasf1team.com/news/antonio-g… NEWS @Anto_Giovinazzi will participate in FP1 sessions for the team at the Italian Grand Prix and the United States Grand Prix NEWS❗️ @Anto_Giovinazzi will participate in FP1 sessions for the team at the Italian Grand Prix and the United States Grand Prix 🇮🇹🇺🇸#HaasF1 haasf1team.com/news/antonio-g…

In all of this, there is uneasy pressure on Mick Schumacher heading into the 2022 F1 Belgian GP weekend. Antonio Giovinazzi gets a run in the Haas in FP1 and it appears likely that Schumacher's replacement is being lined up.

Luckily for him, the track at Spa should suit Haas. If Schumacher performs well, it should ideally mean a points finish for him.

On a weekend where his future is uncertain, we're backing the young German to impress everyone with a strong result at the 2022 F1 Belgian GP.

Disappointment of the weekend (Team)

The new technical directive is expected to help Mercedes close the gap to the front. The team scored its first pole position in Hungary with George Russell and has been very impressive in the last few races.

Having said that, even if the technical directive affects both Ferrari and Red Bull, Spa is not a Mercedes track this season. The car intrinsically produces too much drag, something that was an issue in Austria and Baku as well.

With the long straights in S1 and S3, straight-line speed is crucial for a strong lap time. Mercedes could score a podium or two once again this weekend if Ferrari or Red Bull stumble once again. Such a result, however, would not be because the team stood out in terms of performance. At the 2022 F1 Belgian GP, Mercedes might not have one of its best showings in recent times.

Disappointment of the weekend (Driver)

Daniel Ricciardo will be driving for his career in the next few races as McLaren has apparently already informed him of the same. The Australian will be determined to prove to his detractors that he still has what it takes to be an elite F1 driver.

Having said that, one thing that should become quite obvious as the 2022 F1 Belgian GP weekend wears on is that the relationship between the Australian and McLaren has soured. McLaren went behind Ricciardo's back and poached Oscar Piastri while Ricciardo has in return demanded $21 million for his release.

Ricciardo wears his emotions on his sleeve, which does not result in the best state of mind for any driver. In a car that is not to his liking, in a team that does not want him anymore, and against a teammate who is arguably one of the best drivers on the grid, it's a recipe for failure sadly. Consequently, we could be looking at an underwhelming weekend for the former F1 Belgian GP winner.

