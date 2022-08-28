2022 F1 Belgian GP: Winners and Losers

Max Verstappen dominated the 2022 F1 Belgian GP just like so many around the paddock feared. Banishing the demons of the rain last year, this time around Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps produced an action-packed race for the fans that had interesting storylines up and down the grid.

Was the race a cliffhanger? Not really, as once Max Verstappen was able to make his way through the first lap without any problem, it was only a matter of time before he won the race. Having said that, this was a race where quite a few teams stood up and made a statement! When the checkered flag fell, while there would have been a few teams that were proud of how the weekend turned out, there were also others that were not too happy with the outcome of the race weekend.

Who are they? Let's find out as we take a look at the winners and losers for the 2022 F1 Belgian GP.

Who won and who lost at 2022 F1 Belgian GP

Winner

Max Verstappen

Could there be a bigger winner than Max Verstappen at the 2022 F1 Belgian GP? This was domination at a level that we have not seen at any point this season as Verstappen made it look far too easy all weekend. So much so that the driver was the favorite to win the race despite starting in P13.

Consecutive race wins starting 10th or lower had (until today) only happened once before in F1 history



1959/60 Bruce McLaren - USA (P10), Argentina (P13)

2022 Max Verstappen - Hungary (P10), Belgium (P14)



In the championship standings, Verstappen is now 89 points ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez. Looking at the way the Mexican was dominated this weekend, a second world title looks like a formality for the Dutchman more than anything else at the moment.

Loser

Charles Leclerc

This might have been it for any hopes that Charles Leclerc had for the title. It is a common misconception that a great driver alone can win the title. In F1, you need an entire team covering each and every aspect of racing. Leclerc simply does not have that at Ferrari.

The radio exchange where the Ferrari driver had to discuss the tire strategy in detail while driving around the track at more than 300 kmph was hard to watch. These are things that Verstappen does not have to worry about and, hence, he does not end up making mistakes like Leclerc. The championship battle for the 2022 F1 season is done and dusted. Charles Leclerc needs to start rebuilding himself for next season.

Winner

Red Bull

It might be a bit of an exaggeration, but this was a knockout blow from Red Bull to all of its competition. The team changed power units, took a penalty, and still won the race without breaking a sweat.

All of this amidst undertones from Mercedes, where the team called out Red Bull for "pushing the regulations." There were expectations that the Austrian team might be compromised by the new technical directive, however, this was not the case. After what transpired this weekend, it is safe to say that Red Bull has got these new regulations under control and will likely be a title contender until there is another regulation change.

Loser

Mercedes and Ferrari

The 2022 F1 Belgian GP was almost 'boring' if you talk about the action in the front. Max Verstappen was in a league of his own and just passed through everyone like a hot knife through butter. Having said that, if there is someone that needs to be blamed for a 'boring' 2022 F1 Belgian GP, it has to be Ferrari and Mercedes.

Mercedes talked a big game before coming to the weekend and as Lewis Hamilton said 'was kicked in the teeth' in Saturday's qualifying. The less we talk about Ferrari, the better because the team has made a mockery of this year's championship. You look at the team and you almost wonder how the team finds itself in P2 in the Constructors' championship. The 2022 F1 championship battle is as much about Ferrari and Mercedes underperforming as it is about Red Bull dominating.

Winner

Alpine

Talk about making a statement after a horrendous summer break! Alpine absolutely smashed McLaren at the F1 Belgian GP this weekend and extended its lead in the championship. There is now a 20-point gap between Alpine and McLaren.

The car is quick, the two drivers Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso are sensational, and the team clearly looked like the midfield leader it aspires to be this weekend. It does make one wonder why Oscar Piastri would go out of his way to join McLaren and ditch the French team.

Loser

Mclaren

McLaren knew beforehand that the 2022 F1 Belgian GP might not be its best race of the season. Having said that, there was a sizeable upgrade brought by the team and on Friday, there appeared to be an improvement.

Come Saturday and Sunday, McLaren was somewhat exposed. The car lacked straight-line speed to overtake its rivals and was stuck in the midfield. Meanwhile, the two Alpine drivers were making a mark on the 2022 F1 Belgian GP. McLaren could continue poaching drivers, but if its car is not good enough, Alpine will continue beating it, just like it did at the 2022 F1 Belgian GP.

