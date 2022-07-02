2022 F1 British GP is a must-watch, Here's why!

In case you missed it, we have the 2022 F1 British GP this Sunday! The F1 world has been hit by a storm of controversies and apologies, leading to varied actions in the last couple of weeks. Nelson Piquet, Juri Vips, Lewis Hamilton, and the racism row have brought to the front a rather ugly side of the sport that gets swept under the rug sometimes.

As we mentioned earlier, though, there is still a race to be run. A race that will feature as many as 400,000 fans across the weekend and mind you, you don't want to miss this one! For a moment, keeping all the mess and the politics to one side, let's focus on one of the most important things that matter to all the fans. Let's talk about the competition of some of the best machines in the world on four wheels. Let's talk about the 2022 F1 British GP and why it is not a race that should be missed.

#5 Support for Lewis Hamilton will be off the charts

Remember the British GP from the 2021 F1 season? It was pandemonium and madness rolled into one. Lewis Hamilton came into the weekend on the backfoot trying to chase down a young charger in Max Verstappen who was running away with the championship. After everything was said and done, Hamilton was the darling of the crowd as he significantly closed down the gap to Verstappen by winning the race.

This time around, it's a bigger and more serious issue as the sport's biggest superstar has faced racial abuse. Sure, action has been taken, but it is at this time that British fans will be ready to embrace their favorite son with the biggest cheer possible. Watch out for the crowd reception and the support that the seven-time champion gets from the fans.

#4 There could be rain!

The British GP is a fun affair all around. The races are great with something always happening. The track is conducive to overtakes, some factors add variability to the results, and then finally, the crowd is just fantastic.

Do you know what makes all of this even better? Rain. This weekend we have sporadic showers forecast over the weekend. We've already had a disrupted FP1 due to rain and there are predictions of it making an appearance on Saturday as well that could completely shuffle the grid.

Rain has many times proven to be the great equalizer. Could the 2022 F1 British GP be the weekend where it does the same and brings Lewis Hamilton into contention? You wouldn't want to miss that happening now, would you?

#3 The final major upgrade push is at the 2022 F1 British GP

The 2022 F1 season is the start of the cost cap era. This means a renewed focus on efficiency, and most importantly, a reduced number of upgrades for the cars.

The F1 pecking order so far has been rather consistent up front with both Ferrari and Red Bull jostling for wins and Mercedes trying to track them down. The midfield? Well, that's a different story. The midfield is this massive cluster and it would be easier to pick a lottery number than pick which of the midfield cars are going to be competitive on a particular track.

At the 2022 F1 British GP, we could be looking at what can only be described as the last development push for most teams except Haas. After this race, there might only be some small bits and bobs that make an appearance because of the cost cap restrictions.

The 2022 F1 British GP could provide an insight into what the pecking order could look like for the rest of the season (and hence, make sure you keep an eye on it).

#2 Mercedes look very competitive here

After months of downplaying and sometimes downright abusing its car, Mercedes appears to have an optimistic edge to itself this time around. The German team knows that the 2022 F1 British GP offers a chance to showcase its potential on the smooth surface; hence, for a change, both the team and the drivers seem very optimistic about it.

Mercedes has not spent a season winless for this long since 2011 (the last season when the team did not win a race). This might just be the race for the German squad to leave a mark on a rather underwhelming season. Looking at the long runs from George Russell, those times were more or less in the ballpark of what you would expect from a frontrunner. Mercedes could be the favorite to win the 2022 F1 British GP (or realistically, have an outside shot at it), now you don't want to miss that, do you?

#1 Max Verstappen will have immense external pressure

Max Verstappen is the epitome of being in the wrong place at the wrong time this weekend. The crowd for the 2022 F1 British GP does not really like him. The track would remind him of the painful collision last season, and to make things worse for the driver, his girlfriend's father has been outed as a blatant racist.

Even though the Red Bull driver was at no fault and admitted to the media that Piquet did the wrong thing by using a racial slur, he's still under fire for saying the latter is not a racist as he knows him personally.

Red Bull Racing News 🇳🇱 🇲🇽 @RedBullRacingEN Max Verstappen's response to the Racial Issues in Formula 1 at the moment:



Max Verstappen's response to the Racial Issues in Formula 1 at the moment:https://t.co/zRgFQlVK8U

It all went downhill when a second interview surfaced where Piquet once again made racist remarks against Hamilton. The Red Bull driver will be under immense external pressure as he heads out to the track during the 2022 F1 British GP.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far