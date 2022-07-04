2022 F1 British GP: Race Review

The 2022 British GP was action-personified as the race proved to be a gift that kept on giving. It started with Max Verstappen's car damage, then the drama at Ferrari, and then finally to cap it all off, the late-race Safety Car restart that added to the nerves.

The class with which Charles Leclerc drove and the way he was able to keep his challengers behind him for that many laps (before he finally ceded the position) was remarkable. When the checkered flag fell on the British GP, it was Carlos Sainz at the front, winning his first-ever Grand Prix.

With the teams packing up and getting ready for the next race in Austria, let's take a look back at what was an enthralling British GP.

The 2022 F1 British GP review

Who was the star of the race?

The very fact that Charles Leclerc was able to stay in contention for a race win despite a damaged front wing from Lap 1 is mind-blowing. But to put things into context, the British GP was a race where it appeared that Charles Leclerc was not only fighting on track against other cars. It appeared that he was fighting against his own team to secure the most possible points for the championship.

Despite all the reluctance and rather dumbfounded team radio messages, Leclerc was still able to place himself in a position where the win seemed like a possibility. However, beyond Ferrari's internal drama, the highlight of the race came in Leclerc's battle with Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez. In fact, Leclerc's overtake of Lewis Hamilton on the outside of Copse will go down as one of the better overtakes of the season.

Charles Leclerc proved his worth as a true elite of the sport in the British GP.

Who was the surprise of the day?

The biggest surprise of the day was the silent whisperer act by Sergio Perez on the entire field. One would have thought that the Mexican was out of contention for a strong result once he was forced to pit early for a wing change. But the way the Red Bull driver made his way through the field was spectacular.

What was even more impressive, however, was Sergio Perez's overtake on Hamilton right after the Safety Car period. The fact that he swooped past the Briton twice proved his worth as a top-tier driver and not just a supporting cast at Red Bull.

Who was the biggest underperformer?

After a couple of decent races, Daniel Ricciardo had another shocker. The Australian found himself starting the race outside the top 10 and at no point did he threaten to fight for points. The fact that his teammate finished sixth puts him in a bad light.

While Norris was part of the front-running group throughout the race, Daniel Ricciardo was anonymous. Ricciardo's future might have appeared secured after his result in Baku, but once again, an off-color weekend will surely raise questions.

Where's the British GP sympathy corner?

It was hard to understand for anyone watching Mattia Binotto giving a public dressing down to his lead driver who had driven his heart out in a race that was lost by his team. Charles Leclerc is a mentally strong driver and when it comes to championship pedigree, he is right up there.

But after the British GP, there might even be a feeling of betrayal for Leclerc as he tries to make sense of what his team's thought process was throughout the race. Ferrari lost a chunk of points and the Monegasque's relationship with his coordinators continues to wither.

The next race is just a week away and it will be very interesting to see how Leclerc approaches the race.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far