2022 F1 British GP: Stats and Facts from the race

The F1 British GP delivered in ways not many would have expected. All of this without a single drop of rain turning things upside down. The race saw some sensational wheel-to-wheel battles, a first F1 win for Carlos Sainz, and so much more.

The race also featured records being broken and impressive streaks ending. Let's take a look at some of the interesting stats from the weekend that was the F1 British GP.

2022 F1 British GP: Interesting stats and facts

#1 Lewis Hamilton now has the most podiums at a single venue

Phillip Horton @PHortonF1 #BritishGP Lewis Hamilton's 10th successive Silverstone podium, and 13th in total (a new record for most podiums at one track). #F1 Lewis Hamilton's 10th successive Silverstone podium, and 13th in total (a new record for most podiums at one track). #F1 #BritishGP

It can be said that whenever Lewis Hamilton does a lap these days, he breaks a record. This was once again true for the Mercedes driver at the F1 British GP.

Before the race, Hamilton was on the verge of becoming the driver with the most podiums at a single venue. He had 12 podiums at Silverstone before the race and the seven-time world champion was able to score his 13th when he clinched 3rd position at Silverstone.

#2 British GP the first time Max Verstappen didn't finish the race on the podium this season

Max Verstappen has had an enviable record of scoring a podium in every race he has finished this season. Beyond his two DNFs in Bahrain and Australia, there's the 3rd position at Monaco and then there are the six wins.

While the Red Bull driver was on his way to winning his 7th race, the damage caused by the debris compromised his race and ultimately saw him only finish 7th in the race.

#3 Carlos Sainz scored the first Spanish pole and win in 9 years

Ever since Fernando Alonso's Ferrari success, Spain haven't seen too many triumphs. It all, however, changed when Carlos Sainz joined McLaren and started scoring on the podium. At the British GP, Sainz did one better and scored his first F1 career pole position in qualifying, making it the first Spanish pole since Fernando Alonso got one in the 2012 German GP.

On Sunday, he went one better when he scored the first Spanish F1 victory since Fernando Alonso at the Spanish GP in 2013.

#4 Lewis Hamilton now on his longest winless streak in F1 (11)

It's safe to say that Lewis Hamilton has had his fair share of good cars in his Formula 1 career. This time around though, with Mercedes well-entrenched as the third fastest car on the grid, Lewis Hamilton has been unable to challenge for a race win. With another winless race at Silverstone, this is now Lewis Hamilton's longest winless streak in F1 at 11 races.

#5 George Russell's streak of top-5 finishes ended at the British GP

George Russell has earned the moniker of "Mr. Consistent" because of his performances at Mercedes this year. The British driver did not finish outside of the Top 5 even once in the first nine races of the season and was performing at a very high level. Yet, it all ended with his first DNF of the season on the first lap of the race.

#6 Red Bull's 6-race winning streak broken by Ferrari

While there are suggestions that Ferrari might not be entirely happy with how the weekend went, they were still able to put an end to Red Bull's 6-race winning streak. While it is more than likely that Max Verstappen was going to streak away with another win once he jumped Carlos Sainz, it's fair to say that Ferrari will take any W they can get against Red Bull.

#7 Sixth longest wait before scoring a point for Mick Schumacher

Haas F1 Team @HaasF1Team



#HaasF1 #BritishGP It was so special to have Mick’s mom Corinna and sister Gina with us yesterday for Mick’s 8th place finish It was so special to have Mick’s mom Corinna and sister Gina with us yesterday for Mick’s 8th place finish 😊#HaasF1 #BritishGP https://t.co/pa3cT9ifzl

Mick Schumacher finally broke his duck and scored his first F1 points at Silverstone. Still, the young German did it in his 31st attempt, making the 31 races the 6th longest wait before scoring a point in Formula 1.

#8 Fernando Alonso enters the 2000-points club

Fernando Alonso tends to break a record or two when he gets the chance. The Alpine driver has been part of the F1 grid for more than two decades. At the British GP, Alonso scored a P5, the best result for Alpine this season. In the process, he's also crossed the 2000-point barrier, joining Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton as the only drivers to have more than 2000 career points to their name.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far