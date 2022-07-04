2022 F1 British GP: What did we learn?

The British GP is all but packed up and left behind in the rear view mirror. What fun would it be if we did not look back at the race and reflect on what we were able to learn from this weekend? The British GP was dramatic, shocking at certain points, unpredictable, and most importantly, captivating.

We have a new winner in F1 and he goes by the name Carlos Sainz. But that wasn't the biggest takeaway from a race weekend that had far too much happening all the time. So, what did we essentially learn from the British GP weekend?

F1 British GP: What did we learn?

#1 The halo might just be the most important invention in F1

Zhou's vicious crash left everyone worried. The way in which he tumbled up against the the guarding fence had many people anxious. However, watching him on his feet later in the paddock and talking to Stefano Domenicali certainly alleviated a lot of fears around his well-being. Let's be blunt about this, the halo saved Zhou's life at the British GP.

After all the criticism the invention has received, especially from top drivers like Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton at the time of introduction, it has proved its worth. The halo might just be the most important invention introduced in F1 in a long time, and any talk of its aesthetics are not at the forefront anymore.

#2 Ferrari is not ready to fight for the title

Around the turn of the century, Ferrari was at the peak of its power. The team was a well-oiled machine whose only purpose was securing the championship in any way possible. It was decisive, it was probably even harsh to its drivers but it brought results, loads of it.

Fast forward two decades and what you have now is a Ferrari that has lost the plot. The team is up against racing juggernaut Red Bull and can't go a weekend without ruining its star driver's race. Charles Leclerc should have been allowed through at the earliest possible moment during the British GP. He should have been brought in for soft tires and he should have been given priority in every way possible.

In a race where Max Verstappen only scored 6 points because of bad luck, his main title rival could only gain 6 points on him. Ferrari are not yet ready to be a title contender in F1 and it was blatantly obvious at the British GP.

#3 Even with everything in order, Mercedes lacks a few tenths

Mercedes were beaming with confidence before the British GP as they expected a strong result this past weekend. On the evidence, it might appear that Lewis Hamilton could have fought for the win at Silverstone. However, if we dig a bit deeper, it becomes apparent that Mercedes still needs improvement.

Lewis Hamilton finished the race in P3 after Charles Leclerc had a strategic disaster, Max Verstappen had a damaged car, and George Russell was out of the race. To put things into perspective, he finished behind Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz, Red Bull and Ferrari's supporting cast members.

Mercedes had a strong British GP, but the team still has a long way to go if it's going to match Red Bull and Ferrari.

#4 Sergio Perez's charge through the field showed what's wrong with F1 in 2022

The charge from Sergio Perez from second-last to second was spectacular and worthy of all the praise. But it was also a clear indication of what's wrong with F1 this season.

During the 2021 season, Lando Norris placed his car on the front row in Austria. This illustrated how teams like Ferrari and McLaren could pose a serious challenge if the front two teams had a bad race.

That's not the case this season as the top three teams are just too far ahead of the midfield. It's almost as if there are two different categories racing against each other. So much so that after a spectacular first-lap overtake by Lewis Hamilton, Norris just waved him through early in the race, recognizing that it was not his fight.

The regulations were supposed to bring the grid closer. However, this does not seem to be the case right now.

#5 Drivers like Alonso, Norris, and Vettel are starting to stand out in their teams

The British GP was another example of a race where drivers started to make a difference. Lando Norris absolutely buried Daniel Ricciardo in his McLaren. Fernando Alonso is starting to put some daylight between himself and his young teammate. Sebastian Vettel has started to string together one strong race after the other.

Once performances converge in the upcoming races, it will be interesting to see if the trio gets to battle it out on even terms and who comes out on top.

