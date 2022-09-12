2022 F1 Italian GP: Driver Ratings

The 2022 F1 Italian GP saw Max Verstappen put together another masterclass. Much to the dismay of Tifosi, Verstappen beat home hero Charles Leclerc.

Over the Italian GP weekend, we have seen some fantastic performances from quite a few drivers up and down the grid. At the same time, for others, it was not the most memorable weekend by any means.

So how did these drivers perform during the 2022 F1 Italian GP weekend? Find out in our driver ratings!

2022 F1 Italian GP: Rating the drivers!

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton (Started: 19th, Finished: 5th)

Rating: 7.5

It was a non-descript race for the 7-time champion who had somewhat conceded his fate on Saturday already. Hamilton was more precise and calculated than Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez in the way he made his way through the field due to which he lost a bit of time. In the end, a P5 result in the third fastest car is par for the course.

George Russell (Started: 2nd, Finished: 3rd)

Rating: 7

On the surface, Russell has more points than Lewis Hamilton, but if we take a closer look, Hamilton has been the faster driver this season. Finishing third was the best that Russell could achieve and he did that quite easily.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen (Started: 7th, Finished: 1st)

Rating: 10

Wrapping up another winning weekend at the #ItalianGP 🏆🇮🇹

The true beauty of any artist's performance is his ability to make it look easy. Verstappen has now won five races in a row this season and he has made it look easy. The F1 Italian GP was just another race where Verstappen left everyone thinking about what more they need to do to beat him.

It is crucial to point out that the Red Bull-Max Verstappen team together is making things work this season and that is essential for the success of any driver in F1.

Sergio Perez (Started: 13th, Finished: 6th)

Rating: 7

Perez built things up beautifully during the F1 Italian GP weekend and certainly had the speed to score more. The strategy left a lot to be desired as the early pitstop did not make much sense in hindsight. Overall, a not-so-momentous weekend for the Mexican as he falls behind in the battle for P2 in the championship.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc (Started: 1st, Finished: 2nd)

Rating: 9.5

Charles Leclerc did nothing wrong at the F1 Italian GP. His qualifying lack was sensational once again. His drive on Sunday was peerless and there was no fault in the strategy either. Having said that, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were just faster. He could not have done anything else and that was perhaps why he was a little dejected at the result.

Carlos Sainz (Started: 18th, Finished: 4th)

Rating: 8

Carlos Sainz's rise through the field was something to behold. The way he cut through the entire midfield one by one was almost a surprise. Having said that, the driver is docked two points as by the looks of it, he took too much out of the tires and just did not have the speed of the frontrunners.

A podium might have been possible for Carlos if it wasn't for the late race safety car but that's how the cookie crumbles sometimes.

McLaren

Lando Norris (Started: 3rd, Finished: 7th)

Rating: 8.5

Lando Norris does not get the credit he deserves for the way he has single-handedly carried McLaren in the championship this season. On the surface, the F1 Italian GP is another instance where Norris extracted every last drop of performance from the car and made it work. It was another excellent driving display from the young Brit.

Daniel Ricciardo (Started: 4th, Finished: DNF)

Rating: 8

You could hear the collective groans all over the world when Daniel Ricciardo's engine cried enough and he had to retire. Regardless, this was the race where the Australian made everyone remember how fantastic he is behind the wheel of an F1 car.

Alpine

Fernando Alonso (Started: 6th, Finished: DNF)

Rating: 7

It was not a good outing for the Spaniard. The F1 Italian GP weekend featured a rather average showing in qualifying as he got his Q3 lap deleted. The race featured him getting overtaken twice by Norris and then finally suffering a DNF. It was not the most memorable race for the Spaniard.

Esteban Ocon (Started: 14th, Finished: 11th)

Rating: 6.5

Ocon has been a step behind Alonso since the summer break. This was another race where the French driver was arguably a tenth down on his teammate. It's not the best thing if you're looking to establish yourself as a 'Team Leader'.

AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly (Started: 5th, Finished: 8th)

Rating: 8

putting in a good shift at the Italian GP to bring home some points 👊

Pierre Gasly finally got the opportunity to drive a competitive car at the F1 Italian GP and he delivered! A P5 start and a P8 finish is a good day's work for the French driver.

Yuki Tsunoda (Started: 20th, Finished: 14th)

Rating: 6.5

Tsunoda has speed, he has racecraft and he has the ability to do great things in F1. What he lacks is maturity. The Japanese youngster might need to step up soon in his F1 career. It cannot go on like this.

Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel (Started: 11th, Finished: DNF)

Rating: 6

A weekend to forget for the German where he was once again a victim of his teammate's overaggressive defending. The German could have maybe nicked a point or two but it's hard to say anything as he retired early in the race.

Lance Stroll (Started: 12th, Finished: DNF)

Rating: 5.5

If Fernando Alonso thought that he would be leaving the punchy teammate behind at Alpine then the 2023 season has something else coming for him. Lance Stroll's aggression while defending against Sebastian Vettel did not make sense early in the race and with the team not intervening, it shows the state of affairs within the team.

Stroll jumped his teammate and held him up early in the race before he faded away after the first stop. It was not the best display by the Canadian by any means.

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas (Started: 15th, Finished: 13th)

Rating: 6.5

Bottas was one of the drivers that might have been miffed by the late race safety car. He was making ground on the DRS train that started with Ricciardo but the safety car ended his charge.

Having said that, in what's starting to become a theme, it was once again his teammate that was arguably more impressive this weekend.

Guanyu Zhou (Started: 9th, Finished: 10th)

Rating: 7

Valtteri is 13th - it’s a wrap here in Monza!



The race finishes behind the Safety Car: it's P10 for Zhou and a well-deserved point! 🎉 Valtteri is 13th - it's a wrap here in Monza!

#ItalianGP

In a surprising turn of events, Zhou has started to come into his own at Alfa Romeo. This was another race where he was more or less on pace and at times better than Bottas. A points finish was a just reward for the Chinese driver.

Haas F1

Kevin Magnussen (Started: 16th, Finished: 16th)

Rating: 4

Another weekend where Magnussen was overshadowed by his young German teammate. It is a surprise that Magnussen has a contract and Mick Schumacher doesn't. Finishing so far down and getting overtaken on track by your teammate is not a good look for Magnussen.

Mick Schumacher (Started: 17th, Finished: 12th)

Rating: 8

A points finish was possible for Mick Schumacher at the F1 Italian GP if not for the late race safety car. Each race left in the season is now an audition for the German.

He passed the audition for the F1 Italian GP in flying colors.

Williams

Nyck De Vries (Started: 8th, Finished: 9th)

Rating: 10

This was the perfect showcase weekend for the Dutch driver. Beating Nicholas Latifi in the same car? Check. Extracting the maximum possible performance from the car at the F1 Italian GP? Check. Scoring points in his debut race? Check.

A perfect weekend with a perfect score for the Dutch driver.

Nicholas Latifi (Started: 10th, Finished: 15th)

Rating: 4

It would be shocking to see Nicholas Latifi hold on to the seat at Williams for the 2023 F1 season. The F1 Italian GP was a prime example of why the Canadian should not be on the grid. Getting so comprehensively beaten by De Vries should be the final nail in the coffin for Latifi.

