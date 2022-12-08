2022 F1 Predictions Scorecard: How did we fare?

With the 2022 F1 season done and dusted and the year coming to a close, it's time to look back and reminisce about how things were at the start of the season. Not many would have expected the season to pan out the way it did.

Red Bull's domination of the field was unprecedented, and it's safe to say that the drop in quality from Mercedes wasn't expected either.

Before the start of the 2022 F1 season, we had thrown our hat in the ring and shared our predictions for the season. So, how did we fare in our predictions? Let's find out.

Our official predictions for the 2022 F1 season: Review

Biggest Disappointment (Team)

Our Pick: Williams

2022 Verdict: Mercedes

Aldas🇱🇹 @Aldas001



Why didn’t we have this in Bahrain After Brazil I can’t help but feel a strange sense of optimism that all three top teams Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes might be capable of fighting for the winWhy didn’t we have this in Bahrain After Brazil I can’t help but feel a strange sense of optimism that all three top teams Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes might be capable of fighting for the win Why didn’t we have this in Bahrain😅

While Williams did drop from 8th to 10th this season, it was nothing compared to Mercedes dropping their worst F1 season since 2012.

Williams surely did not cover themselves in glory but Mercedes have to be considered the most disappointing team this season.

Scorecard: 0/1

Biggest Disappointment (Driver)

Our Pick: Sergio Perez

2022 Verdict: Daniel Ricciardo

Sergio Perez was much better this season compared to his first season with Red Bull, only narrowly missing out on P2.

Daniel Ricciardo, however, had a disastrous season. The driver ended up with less than one-third of the points scored by his teammate Lando Norris and was unceremoniously shown the door by McLaren as well.

The Australian will be taking a sabbatical next season but will surely not be happy with his performances in 2022.

Scorecard: 0/2

hatice @ricciardosrace “he’s one of the best guys out there. i hope he finds a seat in f1”



"there’s still a very, very capable driver in there. you don't just forget how to deliver, so i hope for him he gets another opportunity”



christian horner about daniel ricciardo “he’s one of the best guys out there. i hope he finds a seat in f1”"there’s still a very, very capable driver in there. you don't just forget how to deliver, so i hope for him he gets another opportunity”christian horner about daniel ricciardo https://t.co/ipsJ1kTyk4

Most Improved (Team)

Our Pick: Haas

2022 Verdict: Alfa Romeo

Haas has been a good contender for the most improved team over the course of the season. The team was a perennial backmarker last season but was able to transform that perception to become a midfield contender this year.

Having said that, away from the spotlight, Alfa Romeo had a quietly impressive season after a disappointing 9th place finish last year. Climbing to 6th in the championship and beating teams like Aston Martin and AlphaTauri is no minor feat.

If we compare the jump Haas made this season (10th to 8th) with what Alfa Romeo managed (9th to 6th), Alfa Romeo takes the cake here.

Scorecard: 0/3

Most Improved Driver

Our Pick: Charles Leclerc

2022 Verdict: Esteban Ocon

Leclerc proved this season that given a competitive car, he can compete for the title, and it was an improvement from 2021 when he was outscored by Carlos Sainz.

Simon Dau @there_is_no_if No love lost between the two "It’s good that he’s going to Aston Martin and that we’re going our own way. Honestly, the work was 98% on my back and 2% on his. I was overworked. I did all the development on the simulator, the marketing trips…" - Esteban Ocon on FernandoNo love lost between the two #F1 "It’s good that he’s going to Aston Martin and that we’re going our own way. Honestly, the work was 98% on my back and 2% on his. I was overworked. I did all the development on the simulator, the marketing trips…" - Esteban Ocon on Fernando 😬 No love lost between the two #F1 https://t.co/oiTnS08HZa

However, what Esteban Ocon was able to accomplish this season should not be overlooked. Not many young drivers have managed to maintain their respectability after being paired with Fernando Alonso.

Esteban Ocon made major strides this season and surprised quite a few with his performances, rising from 11th to 8th in the standings.

Scorecard: 0/4

Biggest Surprise of the season

Our Pick: Sebastian Vettel retires from F1

2022 Verdict: Sebastian Vettel retires from F1

This was one prediction we would have preferred to be wrong about. Unfortunately, we weren't. The four-time world champion has retired from F1 after an illustrious career.

Scorecard: 1/5

Surprise win

Our Pick: Fernando Alonso

2022 Verdict: No one

This season, unlike 2021, there was no room for upsets as the top 3 teams maintained a stranglehold on the podium.

Scorecard: 1/6

Surprise podium

Our Pick: Mick Schumacher

2022 Verdict: Lando Norris

At the time, Norris securing the podium at Imola did not appear to be much of a surprise as McLaren had secured a few in 2021. But as the season unraveled, it became clear that the top 3 teams were just too far ahead for the midfield to make any impression.

Scorecard: 1/7

Constructors' champion

Our Pick: Ferrari

2022 Verdict: Red Bull

With a better driver lineup at Ferrari's disposal, there was an expectation that the team might be able to win its first championship since 2008.

As the 2022 F1 season progressed and Ferrari started dropping behind, it became clear that there wasn't much that the drivers could have done as the team was just not ready to compete for the title.

Scorecard: 1/8

Drivers' champion

Our Pick: Max Verstappen

2022 Verdict: Max Verstappen

There were some serious doubts about Max Verstappen's ability to compete for the title after the first three races of the season. The reigning F1 champion suffered two DNFs in the first three races and things weren't looking good.

However, the 25-year-old was able to turn things around from that point and ended up with the most dominant F1 season in history.

Scorecard: 2/9

MightyMax @1MightyMax



#MaxVerstappen #F1 #MightyMax Double Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has won Autosport's 2022 International Racing Driver of the Year Award presented by Pirelli, following a fan vote. The Red Bull star scored a record-breaking 15 wins from 22 races in 2022. Double Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has won Autosport's 2022 International Racing Driver of the Year Award presented by Pirelli, following a fan vote. The Red Bull star scored a record-breaking 15 wins from 22 races in 2022.#MaxVerstappen #F1 #MightyMax https://t.co/XZB1CmSLXl

The Final Scorecard

There's not much to be said in our defense after a poor showing in the predictions. We were only able to make 2 out of 9 predictions correctly. (Yes, that is embarrassing)

However, we probably got the two most important ones right as we predicted a Sebastian Vettel retirement and a Max Verstappen championship. All in all, this was a fun little exercise and we're hoping to revisit it next season.

