F1 2022: Our predictions for this season

The F1 season is already in motion now as fans eagerly await the first race of the season at Bahrain. We're done with testing, and with not too long left before the start of the season, this does seem like the perfect time to roll out our official predictions for the 2022 F1 season.

For this season, we have an entirely new set of regulations that should impact how racing can be conducted this season. To add to this, the 23-race calendar is not going to be the easiest for teams and drivers.

No one knows how the budget cap will play a role in the championship fight and to add to it, how fast the development rate is going to be for these new cars.

Regardless, with a slight fear of ending up with an egg on our faces at the end of the season, let's take the plunge and get started with our predictions for the 2022 F1 season.

SK's official prediction for 2022 F1 season

Biggest Disappointment (Team)

Verdict: Williams

After the F1 pre-season tests, it does appear that Williams is, in all probability, going to find itself at the back of the grid yet again. After the heights of last season, where the team scored points and even a podium, this change in regulations was supposed to be the tipping point for Williams to start making progress.

With a car that's probably not going to fight in the midfield and a driver line-up that seems to be a step down from last season, Williams, however, might turn out to be the most disappointing F1 team of the season.

Biggest Disappointment (Driver)

Verdict: Sergio Perez

The 2021 F1 season ended with Sergio Perez being touted as a "legend" by reigning champion Max Verstappen. If the Mexican driver is honest with himself, however, then the 2021 season was a bit underwhelming. He was thoroughly outclassed by Verstappen in the same car and it showed just how big a gulf there is between the top-tier drivers and Sergio.

Perez is not competing with Valtteri Bottas this season. He's competing with the likes of George Russell and Carlos Sainz Jr. to help Red Bull win the constructors' title.

For sure, the Mexican is a high-quality driver, and being part of the Red Bull set-up for a year should help him. This season, however, we might see him not reaching the expectations set by Red Bull. We might see a season similar to what he had last time and that is certainly not enough at this level.

Most Improved (Team)

Verdict: Haas

If the F1 pre-season tests have revealed something, then it is the fact that Haas might have delivered on the promise it made last season when it gave up on the 2021 car altogether.

Haas has spent the last two F1 seasons as a backmarker and if the pre-season form is anything to go by, it might find itself in the F1 midfield and fighting for points. Considering where it was last season, that would be a significant improvement in performance for the American team.

Most Improved (Driver)

Verdict: Charles Leclerc

Speaking of the most improved driver, it does feel weird to even nominate Charles Leclerc's name in this category. Did he have a bad F1 season in 2021? Far from it. If there is one fact that needs to be addressed, however, then it is him getting outscored by his teammate at Ferrari.

Did fate play a role? Yes, it did, but then Leclerc was error-prone as well and should not have even given Sainz a sniff of an opportunity. Leclerc, in our view, is one of the greats of the future. For the 2022 F1 season, we back him to learn from his mistakes from last season and stamp his authority within the team.

Biggest Surprise of the season

Verdict: Sebastian Vettel retires

Aston Martin has a decent car at its disposal this season. It does appear to be well-entrenched in the midfield battle. For a 4-time world champion, however, fighting for midfield honors is not the most rewarding thing in the world, nor is it the most motivating.

This is true especially for someone who has new interests outside the sport and is investing his time and energy in those ventures as well. Vettel looks happy on the grid this season, which is a far cry from what we had during his last Ferrari season in 2020.

If the team, however, is not showing a clear trajectory of improvement, will the German have the motivation to continue to fight in the midfield? With his contract ending this year, we feel that unless he sees an immediate rise to the front, Vettel might decide to hang his gloves and call an end to what has been an impressive F1 career.

Surprise win

Verdict: Fernando Alonso

Cars bunched up together, Alpine snapping at the heels of the top teams, and unpredictability because of an entirely new set of regulations. This is the perfect recipe for a force of nature like Fernando Alonso to make his mark and pick up an unlikely win.

He won't even need a race like the Hungarian Grand Prix from last F1 season to make it happen. All the Spaniard needs is a car that is within striking distance of the cars in front and he will get the rest done. Can this happen at least once in 23 races? Of course, it can and hence we are picking Fernando Alonso to be the surprise winner this season.

Surprise podium

Verdict: Mick Schumacher

Haas appears to be a competitive car this season and should be able to fight it out in the midfield. With Mick Schumacher, a driver who truly excels in the second season of any category in their ranks, Haas will be expecting consistent points from the German.

Is it possible for a race to be affected by rain or incidents, and Mick can take advantage of the situation and grab a podium? Well, we're backing Mick to make this happen.

Constructors' champion

Verdict: Ferrari

This was the most tricky one. It might be an amateur prediction but we do feel that Ferrari, Mercedes, and Red Bull are going to battle it out throughout the season. Red Bull seems to have a weakness with Perez as the second driver that forces them out of championship contention.

It's going to be a close battle between Ferrari and Mercedes. On paper, it's hard to pick Charles Leclerc over Lewis Hamilton and even Carlos Sainz over George Russell, but the differentiator could be the cars that these drivers have.

We're backing Ferrari to have the better car that helps the team hold on to the top of the standings and win the constructors.

Drivers' champion

Verdict: Max Verstappen

After F1 pre-season testing, it does appear that there is going to be a close battle between Red Bull and Ferrari with Mercedes joining the fight soon. And if that happens, when all the dust settles, it's going to be a battle between Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, and Lewis Hamilton.

This is where we feel Verstappen will pull away from the other two. This is because, while on driver ability, all three are elites in the sport, both Leclerc and Hamilton will have their teammates snapping at their heels and even taking points off them at the start of the season.

This is one issue that Verstappen doesn't have to face because of his dominance over Perez at Red Bull. To add to this, the operational supremacy of Red Bull and the seeming car advantage at the start of the season works in the Dutchman's favor. Although it's going to be a see-saw battle, Verstappen will be able to take the initiative and win his second title.

