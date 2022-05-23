2022 F1 Spanish GP Teammate Rivalry: Who came out on top?

The 2022 F1 Spanish GP saw Max Verstappen snatch the lead of the drivers' championship from Charles Leclerc and in the team standings, Red Bull did so over Ferrari. Another standing that is just as important, if not more than, the Drivers' or the Constructors' Standings is the Intra-Team Standing between the teammates.

In F1, it is said that the first driver you have to beat is your teammate. Let's find out where each driver finds himself in the teammate battle.

2022 F1 Spanish GP: Teammate rivalry

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton vs George Russell (1-5)

Winner: George Russell

Lewis Hamilton put together a stunning recovery drive for the Spanish GP. Beyond the glitter and glam around his performance, however, two key facts worked against him. The first is Hamilton getting out qualified against his teammate yet again and the second is him suffering a fifth-successive defeat against George Russell.

Russell is angling himself towards becoming the future of Mercedes and at the moment, he is performing better than his teammate.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen vs Sergio Perez (6-0)

Winner: Max Verstappen

Not much of a battle here between the two teammates as Sergio Perez has settled into the second driver role within the team. Even though he has found a level of consistency in his game, he is still a few tenths slower than Max Verstappen every time, and the Spanish GP was no different for that matter.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc vs Carlos Sainz (6-0)

Winner: Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari



Thanks for the support Tifosi, we are very looking forward to



#essereFerrari #SpanishGP Closing a frustrating Sunday 🤯Thanks for the support Tifosi, we are very looking forward to @Charles_Leclerc @CarlosSainz55 Closing a frustrating Sunday 🤯 Thanks for the support Tifosi, we are very looking forward to 🇲🇨#essereFerrari 🔴 #SpanishGP @Charles_Leclerc @CarlosSainz55 https://t.co/IF6xTcBwK0

A story similar to that of Red Bull has developed at Ferrari as well. Charles Leclerc has attained a completely new level in his driving, one that is completely beyond the reach of his teammate. He outqualified Carlos Sainz by around four-tenths of a lap at the Spanish GP. That should tell you where both of these drivers stand in terms of their rivalry.

McLaren

Lando Norris vs Daniel Ricciardo (6-0)

Winner: Lando Norris

One of the more shocking revelations of the season has been the utter thrashing of Daniel Ricciardo by Lando Norris. The latter, despite struggling from illness, was able to put together a dominant performance against his teammate at the Spanish GP. Norris has a clean sweep over Ricciardo at the moment and that should reflect the kind of dynamics present within that team right now.

Alpine

Fernando Alonso vs Esteban Ocon (1-5)

Winner: Esteban Ocon

Fernando Alonso was the better driver at the Spanish GP on Friday. A switch flipped for Esteban Ocon on Saturday, with the French driver taking the initiative within the team.

Ocon outqualified Alonso and then ended up finishing higher up the grid than the Spaniard.

Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel/Nico Hulkenberg vs Lance Stroll (5-1)

Winner: Sebastian Vettel

The Spanish GP was a one-sided thrashing received by Lance Stroll. The Canadian driver was almost half a second slower than Sebastian Vettel in qualifying. Things did not change much in the race as Vettel was able to finish far higher up the road than his teammate.

AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly vs Yuki Tsunoda (4-2)

Winner: Yuki Tsunoda

Scuderia AlphaTauri @AlphaTauriF1



race report a mixed result for us in Spain, but we're moving forward and adding to our points tallyrace report a mixed result for us in Spain, but we're moving forward and adding to our points tally 👊race report 👇

The rivalry between Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly is starting to get interesting. Especially because whenever Tsunoda beats Gasly, the Japanese driver scores points. After the Spanish GP, Tsunoda leads Gasly in the standings and, to be fair, he was the better driver for AlphaTauri in Spain.

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas vs Guanyu Zhou (6-0)

Winner: Valtteri Bottas

At the risk of sounding too rude, Guanyu Zhou does not appear to be ready for F1. The gulf between him and Valtteri Bottas is far too big every time the drivers take part in a session. The Finnish driver is toying with Zhou and it does appear that this is not a battle anymore.

Williams

Alex Albon vs Nicholas Latifi (5-1)

Winner: Nicholas Latifi

On a weekend where he lost a supposed shootout against Nyck De Vries, Nicholas Latifi got one back against Alex Albon. Albon did outqualify Latifi on Saturday but ran into problems during the race and allowed the latter to get one over him.

Edited by Anurag C