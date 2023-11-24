2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP FP2: Full Results and Key Takeaways

The final hour of running on Friday for the 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP ended with a Ferrari on top of the standings. In a heavily curtailed session where multiple red flags meant not much running was possible, the true picture did remain hidden to an extent.

FP1 was turned into a test session with teams running their young drivers in as many as 10 cars on the grid. This meant that FP2 was going to be crucial for the teams.

However, two red flags brought out by the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz and the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg meant that the team would not have much time to fit everything in the allotted time.

The long runs were somewhat scrapped and the focus was on the shorter runs as the chequered flag saw the top 3 drivers within a couple of tenths of each other. So what have we learned after the first day of running at the 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP? Let's take a look.

2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP FP2: What did we learn?

#1 Qualifying is going to be very close

As expected, Ferrari seems to hold the edge on the straights and hence the second sector where it is making up the most time. Both the Red Bull of Max Verstappen and the McLaren of Lando Norris seem to have found the balance of top speed as well as downforce. This will help them be competitive in the third sector.

Overall, it does appear that the top 3 drivers possibly fighting for pole position on Saturday are going to be these three drivers.

#2 Mercedes has serious concerns over a lap

Mercedes seems to be banking on its long-run pace in its quest to secure P2 in the championship. Having said that, Ferrari's pace on Friday should have raised a few concerns.

If the Mercedes duo has the fourth fastest car while the Ferrari drivers start on the front two grids, then it would mean there are too many cars between the two teams. Mercedes needs to find lap time over a single lap because the gulf seems too big at the moment to the top 3 teams.

#3 Wind seems to be making the track susceptible to crashes

Both Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg crashed out in the first sector. While the crashes did not necessarily have anything to do with the wind, it did appear that it was playing a role in general.

On a Friday, the drivers may not be pushing the cars to the maximum but come the 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying, that's precisely what they will be doing. That's the time when the wind could be a concern. It will be interesting to see how the teams try to tackle this.

#4 Alfa Romeo seems mysteriously strong

The lap time done by both Bottas and Zhou in FP2 would have certainly turned heads. Even if the car was maybe fuelled a bit lesser than the cars around it, still the lap time was quite impressive.

We'll need to wait until Saturday to see if the advantage remains but that is certainly one impressive laptime from the team.

#5 Aston Martin seems to be a step behind

Aston Martin seems to be back to where it was a few races ago. The car is not in the league of the Red Bull, Mercedes, McLaren, and Ferrari quartet in any which way. It shows at the 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP.