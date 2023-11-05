2023 F1 Brazilian GP: Race Predictions

The grid for the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP is set and with the sprint part of the weekend now over, we get to the most important part. With the sprint, we've got a flavor of what we can expect on Sunday (November 5), but there is still a certain level of variability in place.

The weather is still a concern, although it is expected to stay dry for the most part. For the race, we have Max Verstappen in pole position with Charles Leclerc alongside him in the front row.

The duo is followed by the Aston Martin pairing of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, followed by the Mercedes duo. For the entire starting grid, click here.

So what can we expect from the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP? Let's take a look.

#1 Max Verstappen wins the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP

If Lando Norris was starting the race alongside Max Verstappen, then we could have been in for a very interesting race. This is just not what we have in front of us here as Verstappen is starting the race on pole position with Lando Norris in P6.

None of the drivers between the two had the pace to be competitive against these two in the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP sprint. It's hard to imagine any team or driver proving to be a challenge for Verstappen on Sunday.

#2 Lando Norris gets a podium

What Lando Norris proved on Saturday (November 4) was that the car had a different level of pace that only one driver could compete with or beat and that is Max Verstappen. The race is going to feature multiple pit stops, and that is surely going to give rise to a few flexible strategies. Expect Norris to make his way through the field and be a podium contender in the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP.

#3 Ferrari and Mercedes not getting a podium

Charles Leclerc is starting the race in the front row and once again the Ferrari driver is looking at a race where his focus will be mostly on his rearview mirror. Ferrari has a decent race for Mercedes, but when it comes to Red Bull and McLaren, there's just no comparison.

Mercedes itself seemed alarmed at the tire degradation and rightly so. The race might feature the best of the team, but the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP is going to be very hard for either team to get a podium in.

#4 Aston Martin will have a competitive race

A podium challenge might be a bit much for Aston Martin, but the car looks good. To add to this, the duo are starting the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP in the second row and that should make things marginally easier. A strong result from Aston Martin seems to be incoming

#5 AlphaTauri scores points

One of the most interesting parts of the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP sprint was the last race pace shown by Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian had a tremendous pace late in the race as he tried to even get one over Sainz.

To add to this, Daniel Ricciardo has a few soft tires in the bag and that will help in the race as well.