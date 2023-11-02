2023 F1 Brazilian GP: Top 3 drivers who are desperate for a strong result

The 2023 F1 Brazilian GP is a crucial race for quite a few drivers. The season is coming to a close and while many have secured their future and will be on the grid next season, there are some that haven't.

Not only that, there are still stakes at play here as crucial championship standings are still up for grabs.

In all of this, as we head to the fan-favorite track in Sau Paulo there are a few drivers that would be feeling a bit jittery. There are a few drivers who are desperate for a strong result heading into the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP. Let's take a look.

#1 Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing)

It's no secret that Red Bull is a team keeping a close eye on one of its drivers in the last few races. Sergio Perez has been under pressure at the team since mid-season.

He started the season positively and was right on the money from the start. The Mexican won the race in Saudi Arabia and the one in Baku. As the season progressed, however, Perez's performances have hit a cliff. His aspirations of fighting for a title are gone now.

Not only that, he's at risk of losing P2 in the championship to Lewis Hamilton. Heading to the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP, Perez will be hoping to string together a perfect weekend, one that seems a tad too far away from him right now.

#2 Logan Sargeant (Williams F1)

Logan Sargeant has seen his performances get comparatively better in the last few races. It was earmarked by the points finish in Austin behind his teammate Alex Albon.

It was also evident in Mexico as well where Sargeant was not massively far away from Albon in terms of performance and had started to cut down on the crashes.

Having said that, he's still had his contract renewed even though there have been conversations that it is nothing more than an eventuality now.

Coming to the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP, Sargeant will be hoping to put together a strong weekend without any mistakes to solidify whatever momentum he's built over the last few races.

#3 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

Lance Stroll is one driver that has arguably come under a lot of heat from the media this season. The disparity between his and his teammate Fernando Alonso's performances has been laid bare and the Canadian has not been able to showcase what he can do in the car.

Coupled with the team just falling away in the second half of the season a lack of performance has put Lance in the spotlight even more.

The race weekend for the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP is expected to be marred by rain interruptions. A driver like Stroll, who tends to do a good job, in the rain would love to remind everyone what he can do in that Aston Martin.