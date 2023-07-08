2023 F1 British GP: Race Predictions

The grid for the 2023 F1 British GP is set in stone, and while we have the predictable name of Max Verstappen at the top of the standings, there are a few surprises after that.

We have the McLaren duo in P2 and P3, followed by the Ferrari duo and then the Mercedes duo.

To add to this, the race on Sunday could feature a little unpredictable weather, as rain could make an appearance.

When we take all of this into consideration, we have the possibility of a very interesting race in front of us.

So what can we expect from the 2023 F1 British GP? Let's find out as we share our predictions for the race on Sunday.

#1 Max Verstappen wins the 2023 F1 British GP

Whatever we've seen in terms of on-track performances or race runs, Max Verstappen looks unstoppable at the moment.

The Dutchman appears to hold a clear edge over the entirety of the field, and the only driver capable of challenging him will start the race outside of the top 15.

Neither McLaren, Mercedes nor Ferrari, or any other team has shown the performance to keep up with Red Bull, and even if Verstappen has a bad start on Sunday, he will be the frontrunner to win the 2023 F1 British GP.

#2 A podium for McLaren might be a step too far

Having two cars inside the top three is excellent for McLaren because it further reinforces the kind of progress that the team has made this season.

Having said that, if we look at the long-run pace of McLaren done by Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris on Friday, it's not encouraging in any which way.

While the Saturday miracle is surely a positive for McLaren, it might be hard to see either Norris or Piastri keeping their position during the 2023 F1 British GP.

#3 A Mercedes podium looks highly likely

A P6 and P7 start is not the best for Mercedes, and it does make things complicated for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Having said that, the team had the second-best race pace on the grid on Friday, and that should give the team hope.

With the McLaren duo in front of them expecting to struggle and the Ferrari pair also not too confident about their race pace, Mercedes could secure a podium with either one or both of the drivers just like it did in Barcelona.

The low grid position does pose some obstacles for the team. But if we have to look at the top seven teams, then Mercedes should be on the attack in the entire race and still hope for a podium during the 2023 F1 British GP.

#4 Behind Max Verstappen, we could have a very interesting race

Max Verstappen might just check out early in the race once again because of the kind of advantage he holds over the rest of the grid.

Behind him, though, from the McLaren duo to Fernando Alonso in P9, are going to have a very interesting race.

Add to it the added factor of Sergio Perez coming through in his Red Bull, and you have the possibility of an enticing 2023 F1 Britsh GP.

There are some very intriguing questions that need to be answered as we head into the race. How will McLaren fare in the long runs? What about Ferrari? How will Aston Martin perform?

When we have these many questions in front of us, there are quite a few possibilities in play, and if we add the unpredictable weather into the equation, we get a very interesting race in front of us.

#5 A podium looks unlikely for Sergio Perez at the 2023 F1 British GP

Regardless of how impressive the Red Bull is over a race distance, there are some limitations as well that Sergio Perez will have to overcome in the race.

The first is the fact that Silverstone is not the easiest track to pull off overtakes. Then we have the Mexican's starting position as well.

Starting the 2023 F1 British GP on the cusp of the top 10 is one thing, but outside of the top 15 makes things just too tough for anybody dreaming of a podium.

With so many impressive drivers between him and a podium finish, it's highly unlikely that Perez gets on the podium on Sunday.

