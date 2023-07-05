2023 F1 British GP: Top 3 teams that need a strong result

The 2023 F1 British GP is the home race for a lot of teams. There are a lot of teams that have their headquarters in Britain, and then there are others that have their headquarters even in Silverstone.

Mercedes is based out of Brackley, Red Bull is based out of Milton Keynes, and then we have Aston Martin which is based out of Silverstone only.

All of these teams and others as well will be racing this weekend with a chip on their shoulders, hoping to get the best possible result in the 2023 F1 British GP.

Having said that, there will be other teams as well that would be hoping to put together a good result this weekend as they try to get rid of the bad patch of form that they suffer from.

In this feature for the 2023 F1 British GP, we will be looking at the top three teams that will be desperate for a strong result this weekend. Who are these teams? Well, let's find out.

2023 F1 British GP: Teams desperate for a strong result

#1 Mercedes

Mercedes will be desperate to get its house in order after a disastrous weekend in Austria. The team struggled with the track layout and was surprised by a lack of overall performance. The car was not only slower than a Red Bull but also slower than Ferrari, McLaren, and even Aston Martin to an extent.

The race also saw Toto Wolff publicly admonish Lewis Hamilton after being visibly frustrated by his complaints. This weekend the team will be hoping to get its act together.

The track in Silverstone seems to favor Mercedes. Not only that, an upgrade package is coming in that is supposed to help the team close the gap with Red Bull.

Can it challenge for the win at the 2023 F1 British GP? Probably not, but the aim would be to have the second-fastest car on the grid.

#2 Alpine

Alpine might just be the most nervous team heading to the 2023 F1 British GP. The team has been sitting pretty as the fifth fastest car on the grid this season. There have been a few races where both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly have punched above their weight and secured a better-than-expected result as well.

All of this did, however, go into the trash can when Mclaren rocked up in Austria with a car that was even quicker than Aston Martin and Mercedes.

Lando Norris getting a P4 for McLaren is just one short of the podium that Esteban Ocon scored in Monaco (Alpine's best result of the season).

The team hopes to get back to being the fifth fastest car on the grid in the 2023 F1 British GP, but there would be a level of skepticism that it might be hoping to tackle this weekend.

#3 McLaren

McLaren surprised one and all with the kind of performance shown by Lando Norris in Austria. One more place and the driver would have been on the podium, and it is results like these that propel a driver forward.

In all of this, though, the team is well aware that the weekend in Austria might just have played right into the strengths of the car.

Sure, the upgrades helped, but the conditions proved to be a differentiating factor as well. In all of this, McLaren heads to the 2023 F1 British GP. The race is supposed to be the home race for the team, and upgrades have been planned already for the race.

The aim for the Woking-based squad would be to continue to outperform Alpine this weekend and get a good result onboard. This weekend Oscar Piastri also gets the upgrades, and that should help the team in having two competitive cars.

