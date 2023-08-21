2023 F1 Dutch GP: Top 3 drivers who are desperate for a strong result

The summer break is done and dusted and we have the 2023 F1 Dutch GP race week in front of us. Kicking off the second half of the season but not doing with Spa surely seems like an oddity. Having said that, going to the home race of Max Verstappen is surely interesting, especially with the prospects of him equaling Sebastian Vettel's and Alberto Ascari's record of 9 consecutive race wins.

As we look through the grid and beyond the usual F1 Dutch GP favorite in Max Verstappen, there are a lot of drivers who would look to prove a point in the second half of the season. Not every driver is having the kind of season like Verstappen where he can do nothing wrong. There are others who probably needed a rethink and a reboot after a challenging first half of the season.

The 2023 F1 Dutch GP offers these drivers the first opportunity to gain some of that momentum for the second half of the season. On that note, we will take a look at the top 3 drivers that would be desperate for a strong result.

2023 F1 Dutch GP: Top 3 drivers who need a strong result

#1 George Russell

George Russell's first half of the season was arguably the first time in his career that he would have gone home disappointed. The young Mercedes driver has been very impressive at every step of the way in F1. Be it his stint at Williams, where he was the benchmark or his first season with Mercedes, where he outscored teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Compared to all of that, the first half of the 2023 season has been below par for Russell. He's not only been outscored by Hamilton but also seen him score almost 50 percent more points in the first half of the season.

Heading into the second half of the season, the aspirational and competitive driver that he is, George Russell would be looking at the 2023 F1 Dutch GP as the first race to get some momentum back.

#2 Logan Sargeant

The first half of the season has shown a few things about Logan Sargeant. The first is that he can be very fast when he puts everything together. The second is that when it comes to putting things together, the level of maturity is just not there for him.

What has been arguably disappointing to see is how Sargeant, a prominent adversary of Oscar Piastri all his junior career, is getting a bit exposed by the Australian. While the McLaren rookie has shown progression throughout the season and has been very impressive in getting things together and building up the pace, Sargeant has been unable to do it.

He's shown pace but in spurts and unlike Oscar, he's unable to dip into that reserve and pull out lap times when needed.

Logan Sargeant has the backing of Williams, at least until now, however, if the improvements are not there, his seat could be in danger. At the 2023 F1 Dutch GP, the American will be hoping to show a marked improvement in his form as he tries to keep his seat.

#3 Sergio Perez

The 2023 F1 Dutch GP is a very important race for Sergio Perez. The Mexican has shown that momentum can be a big thing for him. He fell towards the wrong side of it in Monaco and it took him a long time to recover.

He's coming off a commanding podium finish and will look to consolidate and build on this at the 2023 F1 Dutch GP.

Beating Max Verstappen is off the table as has been established already with the kind of gulf between the two drivers but performance is still needed. Sergio Perez will be hoping to get another podium at the 2023 F1 Dutch GP as he tries to continue building momentum for the second half of the season.