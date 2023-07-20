2023 F1 Hungarian GP: Top 3 drivers that are desperate for a strong result

The 2023 F1 Hungarian GP often means that we're as close as it gets to the summer break. The summer break usually means two things: a short break from the hustle and bustle of F1 and, more importantly, the start of driver transfer talks, also known as silly season. At this point in the season, there are as many as seven drivers whose contracts for next season are still up in the air.

In some cases, contract negotiations are still underway while in the case of others, there is still a lack of clarity. Contracts tend to get signed during the summer break, and the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP will be a great opportunity for some drivers to sign off on a high. Some drivers will be aiming to end a streak of bad results this weekend as well. Let's take a look at three drivers that need a good result under their belt at the Hungaroring.

2023 F1 Hungarian GP: Top 3 drivers that need a strong result

#3 Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda has arguably had the biggest leeway of any driver in the Red Bull driver academy ever. The driver's first season was not up to the mark. There were improvements in the second season but one could argue that he still left a lot on the table. Coming to the 2023 F1 season, it was make or break for Tsunoda, going up against an experienced Dutch driver in Nyck de Vries as his partner.

In the first 10 races of the season, Tsunoda dominated De Vries, contributing to the Dutchman's departure from the team. The problem for the Japanese driver is what comes next. He's now teamed up with a superstar in Daniel Ricciardo. While all the hype is around Daniel, there aren't many that are paying any attention to the fact that Tsunoda has been a very competent challenge at AlphaTauri this season.

Having said that, whatever the Japanese did prior to the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP is history now. He's in a battle with Ricciardo to not only secure his future with Red Bull but also if the opportunity presents, align himself for a promotion to the senior team. It all starts with the first race in Hungary and he has to strike when the iron is hot.

#2 Logan Sargeant

With Nyck de Vries already losing his seat, Logan Sargeant, the other underperforming rookie might be starting to feel the noose tighten around him. At Willaims this season, the young American has only shown flashes of speed in the car but hasn't truly put together a strong weekend even once. Compared to Oscar Piastri, a fellow rookie who is doing an impressive job, things don't look good for him.

With the imminent threat of Mick Schumacher always lurking in the background, Logan Sargeant might need to start putting together weekends in a better manner. It is always tough when you have a driver of the caliber of Alex Albon in the second seat getting the maximum out of the car.

Logan Sargeant has not beaten Alex Albon over a weekend even once this year and the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP is going to be a crucial race as we head towards the summer break.

#1 Sergio Perez

The 2023 F1 Hungarian GP comes at a critical juncture for Sergio Perez. The driver has not made it to Q3 in the last 5 races and his form has been woeful. To make things worse, Red Bull may be flirting with the idea of bringing back the beloved Daniel Ricciardo to the team.

The only reason Ricciardo will be under consideration is if he shows he still has the pace that he displayed during his Renault and Red Bull days. Having said that, the level at which Perez is performing right now cannot continue. The Mexican should at worst finish second in any race, considering the capabilities of that Red Bull, something he has not done but he's not done since the Miami GP.

With the Daniel Ricciardo threat looming large, the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP has to be the race where Sergio Perez starts to turn things around for himself.