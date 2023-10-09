2023 F1 Qatar GP: Winners and losers

The 2023 F1 Qatar GP race weekend saw Max Verstappen secure his 14th win of the season and his third world title.

The race weekend had quite a few quirks and adaptations that the drivers and the teams had to do. In what was a first, the race saw a three-stopper for the first time in a while, there was action from start to finish, and of course exhausted drivers at the end of the race.

On a weekend where Verstappen etched his name in the history books and came one step closer to improving his record of 15 wins in a season, there will be a few disappointed with how the weekend went while there will be others who will be somewhat satisfied.

Who are they? Let's take a look.

2023 F1 Qatar GP

Winner

Max Verstappen

A third title sealed on Saturday meant that Max Verstappen went into the 2023 F1 Qatar GP without any baggage at the back of his mind.

After escaping the errant Mercedes crash at the start of the race, the Dutchman was never really challenged. He kept his nose clean and managed the race to bring the win home.

Loser

The F1 Qatar GP

There are just far too many things that went wrong during the 2023 F1 Qatar GP that ideally the sport needs to think again before going back to this place. Contrary to that opinion, there's already a 10-year contract in place and something like that is not going to happen anytime soon.

The issue with the tires, the track limitation penalties, and the worst of all was drivers passing out during the race. You can't have a race with these many issues and while the race next year will be a month later in November, the other issues need to be looked at.

Winner

McLaren

If anyone claimed that McLaren would be the second-fastest car by the 17th race of the season with its operational team producing the best pitstop over the weekend, he would have been laughed at.

This is exactly what the team is doing right now and the rate at which it is scoring points and getting closer to Red Bull is very impressive.

A double podium in both the sprint and the race is a very impressive result as McLaren continues to march forward.

Loser

Lewis Hamilton

It was a classy move from Lewis Hamilton to approach George Russell after the race to apologize. It was also classy of him to do this during the race on social media as well. Having said that, the move wasn't on and maybe a podium went missing there.

The Brit lucky to escape without a punishment for the contact and walking across the track but overall a downer of a weekend for the driver.

Winner

Alfa Romeo

Double points finish which allowed Alfa Romeo to jump Haas in the championship standings and a performance that deserves due praise.

It was an impressive driver from both Zhou Guaynu and Valtteri Bottas to make their way through the field and get this done on a weekend where far too many challenges were thrown everyone's way.

Loser

Sergio Perez

There was a moment in the 2023 F1 Qatar GP where Sergio Perez was told by his engineer that he had to stop going over the track limits. There was also a moment in the race where Perez saw his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen lap him and get on with his race.

The level at which Perez is performing right now should concern Red Bull. More than that, it should concern the future of what could be in store if McLaren gains a couple of tenths.