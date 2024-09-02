2024 F1 Drivers 'Pound-for-Pound' Rankings after Italian GP

The 2024 F1 Italian GP ended with Charles Leclerc winning the race at Monza for the second time in his career. The Ferrari driver put together a brilliant performance that involved a single-stop masterclass.

In P3 and P2, we had the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, respectively. The two drivers had to commit to a stopper, opening the window for Ferrari to go for a one-stopper.

Drivers like Alex Albon and Kevin Magnussen also had an impressive run this weekend and helped their respective teams score points.

This feature is to keep an eye on where the drivers stand after 16 races this season. If the machines they had under them were nullified, how would they be rated? In this feature, we take the average of the driver ratings after every race and use them to rank the drivers accordingly. So where do the drivers stand after the F1 Italian GP? Let's take a look.

F1 Drivers 'Pound for Pound' Ranking (After Italian GP 2024)

#20 Guanyu Zhou (Avg rating: 5.31)

Zhou Guanyu finds himself in P20. The driver does not have a contract for next season and at the moment he's not done much to show that he deserves one.

#19 Logan Sargeant (Avg rating: 5.36)

In what might be Logan Sargeant's last entry in the pound-for-pound rankings, the American is in P19 and will be replaced by Franco Colapinto from the next race.

#18 Sergio Perez (Avg rating: 5.72)

Sergio Perez has shown a better performance in the last two races, where he's been closer to Max Verstappen. Overall, though, he's still in P18 at the moment.

#17 Lance Stroll (Avg rating: 6.04)

Lance Stroll had another unimpressive outing in the F1 Italian GP. The Canadian finds himself P17 now and one has to wonder how long Aston Martin can continue like this.

#16 Kevin Magnussen (Avg rating: 6.06)

The first driver to get a race ban due to penalty points, Kevin Magnussen actually had an impressive run in the F1 Italian GP. He finds himself in P16 at the moment.

#15 Valtteri Bottas (Avg rating: 6.06)

Bottas hopes to secure his future with Sauber, as that is arguably the only seat left on the grid. His performances unfortunately are limited with the car that he has under him.

#14 Daniel Ricciardo (Avg rating: 6.34)

Daniel Ricciardo has not shown the uptick that may have helped make his case for a Red Bull seat. The F1 Italian GP was just another opportunity wasted.

#13 Pierre Gasly (Avg rating: 6.80)

Pierre Gasly did what he could in that Alpine but unfortunately not much was on offer anyway.

#12 Yuki Tsunoda (Avg rating: 6.81)

A horror show for Yuki at the F1 Italian GP. He continues to fall down the order after the start of the season.

#11 Alex Albon (Avg rating: 6.97)

Alex is in P11 and tantalizingly close to P10. He continues to be the benchmark at Williams.

#10 Fernando Alonso (Avg rating: 7.00)

Fernando Alonso finds himself in P10. He's found his rhythm again at Aston Martin, even though the car itself continues to be a major disappointment.

#9 Lewis Hamilton (Avg rating: 7.06)

Lewis Hamilton has not had as good a run as he would have hoped in the second half of the season. The F1 Italian GP saw him maximise the result but maybe something more would have been on the table had he qualified better.

#8 Esteban Ocon (Avg rating: 7.16)

Esteban Ocon did what he could do in the Alpine but unfortunately not much was on offer anyway from the very beginning of the F1 Italian GP.

#7 Carlos Sainz (Avg rating: 7.37)

Carlos Sainz has continued to be the strong second driver and that was the role he fulfilled in the F1 Italian GP as well. The Spaniard finds himself in P7 at this stage.

#6 Oscar Piastri (Avg rating: 7.38)

Oscar Piastri continues to impress and close the gap with Lando Norris. He would be disappointed in losing out in the F1 Italian GP but there's a lot more of him from where that came from.

#5 Nico Hulkenberg (Avg rating: 7.53)

Nico Hulkenberg had a poor race. A bad start was made worse by Daniel Ricciardo pushing him off track. The driver will be a bit disappointed with his form in the last couple of races.

#4 George Russell (Avg rating: 7.53)

George Russell will be disappointed after the F1 Italian GP because of the mistake he made. He still makes very costly errors, and because of that very reason, he's just not giving Toto Wolff enough confidence as a team leader.

#3 Charles Leclerc (Avg rating: 8.13)

Charles Leclerc has picked up steam in the second half of the season. He's got two consecutive perfect scores of 10/10 in the last two driver ratings and is getting closer and closer to the top 2.

#2 Lando Norris (Avg rating: 8.28)

At P2 we have Lando Norris and the driver continues to be plagued with issues on the very first lap of the race. He should have won the F1 Italian GP and he would be kicking himself for losing out again.

#1 Max Verstappen (Avg rating: 8.41)

Not the best weekend for Max Verstappen in terms of car performance or results. The driver didn't have a great run either, as he made a few mistakes here and there. Having said that, he still finds himself at the top after the Italian GP.

