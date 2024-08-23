2024 F1 Dutch GP: Qualifying Predictions

The first day of the 2024 F1 Dutch GP took place in mixed conditions. FP1 was wet while FP2 was dry. As a result, what we had was a scenario where teams were able to test things out in all conditions. The conditions for race day on Sunday are expected to be dry, while rain is expected to make an appearance during qualifying.

The track in Zandvoort is not the best when it comes to wheel-to-wheel action. It's considered very hard and almost impossible to make your way through the field because overtaking opportunities are just not that many.

As a result, qualifying is going to be very important and could play a major role in deciding the final results on Sunday. The pecking order did see some variance from the dry weather in FP2 to the wet weather in FP1. What could this mean if the qualifying session is expected to have rain interruptions? Let's find out as we take a look at what we can expect from qualifying.

#5 Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin are the dark horses

Fernando Alonso seemed happier with the balance and the pace of the car around Zandvoort. The driver has been impressive at the F1 Dutch GP in the past as well. He's had some good results, including the podium he scored last season.

Add to that the fact that there could be rain and we have a scenario where Alonso could do what he does best, make a difference. Keep an eye out for the Spaniard during the F1 Dutch GP qualifying.

#4 Ferrari doesn't get a top 5 grid slot

If there is one thing that stands out for Ferrari this season, it is the fact that the team has struggled to maintain any kind of momentum. After the podium at Spa, things were looking up for the team, but the manner in which the car just looks nowhere near the top teams for the F1 Dutch GP race weekend is astounding. Whether it is wet or not, expect the Italian team to struggle, and a top 5 grid slot is just out of the question.

#3 Sergio Perez doesn't reach Q3

Sergio Perez needed a smooth and straightforward weekend where he could find his feet. Well, unfortunately, he hasn't had that so far. Changeable conditions in a car you're not confident in is the worst possible thing for a driver.

With Red Bull not having the fastest car at the F1 Dutch GP anyway, it's going to be hard for Sergio Perez to make it to the top 10.

#2 Max Verstappen will challenge for pole position

Max Verstappen has not been in such a spot of bother before at the F1 Dutch GP, where he might not have the car to challenge at the front. For the time being, however, it does appear that is the case.

Having said that, nailing a perfect lap in mixed conditions requires not only a great car, but also a peerless strategy that places the driver at the right place at the right time.

Max Verstappen might not have the overall pace to fight at the front during the F1 Dutch GP, but he's surely contesting for pole position during qualifying.

#1 Lando Norris secures pole position for the F1 Dutch GP

The battle for pole position is going to feature the two McLarens, the two Mercedes, and Max Verstappen. It's going to be close because, more often than not, it has come down to which driver can nail the lap when it comes to determining the pecking order.

For the F1 Dutch GP, we're going with Lando Norris as the driver that nails that final lap and secures pole. He's been impressive in the wet and that final tenth in those conditions is going to come in handy.

