2024 F1 Dutch GP qualifying: Top 5 conclusions

The 2024 Dutch GP qualifying saw Lando Norris beat Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri to secure pole position. With the threat of rain looming large from start to finish, there was anticipation around the conditions, but they remained more or less stable.

Lando Norris will line up on the front row, with Max Verstappen alongside him. It all came down to the final lap, where the McLaren driver nailed it. His teammate, though, couldn't do so and will be in P3.

In P4 will be George Russell, who continued to struggle with tyre temps in Q3. On that note, what did we learn from the Dutch GP qualifying? Let's take a look.

2024 F1 Dutch GP qualifying: Key Takeaways

#1 Lando Norris and McLaren are back with a vengeance

Lando Norris went into the summer break saying that he wasn't driving at a championship-winning level. He was under pressure from an ever-improving Oscar Piastri and from the mistakes that had started to pile up.

Coming out of the summer break, Norris secured pole position, dunked half a second on Oscar Piastri and beat Max Verstappen. He has shown that he's a force to be reckoned with.

The car under him is firing on all cylinders. The upgraded McLaren is surely a step up, and that's a dangerous sign for the rivals.

#2 Max Verstappen has made peace with Red Bull's situation

At the Dutch GP, Max Verstappen made peace with the fact that Red Bull might not have the fastest car on the grid, and it's going to take some time before it reclaims the top spot.

Verstappen focused on extracting the best that was possible from the car, and there weren't too many signs of frustration or anger from him. Even if it's momentary, it's only going to help him on Sunday because he starts the race on the front row.

#3 Ferrari and Mercedes should be disappointed

Both Mercedes and Ferrari should be disappointed but for different reasons. For the Italian team, it has to do with the fact that their car has been nowhere throughout the Dutch GP weekend.

For Mercedes, though, it's entirely about the fact that they couldn't execute a strong qualifying session. The car has pace, and at worst, it was the second-fastest car on Friday. The fact that neither driver could challenge for pole is disappointing.

#4 Sergio Perez has done half the job

After a long time, Sergio Perez has more or less done the job expected of him. The Mexican will start the Dutch GP on the third row and will not be too far behind Max Verstappen at the start.

While an ideal scenario could see the teammates being very close to each other, for Perez, the Dutch GP qualifying should be a starting point. He needs to get a strong result on Sunday and bank the points Red Bull desperately need.

#5 Zandvoort suits Aston Martin

Aston Martin surprisingly came alive at the Dutch GP last season, and even this weekend, it has somewhat done the same. It's not a case of the car making major strides, hence becoming a contender for the podium, but the team has closed the gap to the front.

Although it might be track-specific and hence unlikely to be replicated at other tracks, it's still a positive for the team that has been desperately trying to find a few.

