2024 F1 Dutch GP: Top 5 bold predictions

The 2024 F1 Dutch GP kickstarts the second half of the season. The first half was brilliant, as it saw as many as seven different race winners in 14 events. The second half will see four different teams with a potential to fight for victories at different tracks.

The first event we head to is in Max Verstappen's hometown in Zandvoort. The Dutch driver has reigned supreme on this track, even though it has not been a case of just having the fastest car under him. He's had to battle some tricky conditions and challenges from rivals.

He's won all three races here and will be hoping to extend this streak to four consecutive wins. What can we expect from the reigning F1 champion's home race? Let's take a look at our bold predictions for the 2024 F1 Dutch GP.

#1 Max Verstappen wins the F1 Dutch GP

It's not going to be a cakewalk, by any means. The Red Bull driver will have a strong car but not anything like the advantage he enjoyed in the last.

Having said that, this is his home race and on a track that doesn't have as many harsh kerbs that have been the biggest kryptonite for RB20. Expect something special, as a dominant win from Max Verstappen is definitely on the cards.

#2 McLaren and Red Bull will be the frontrunners

McLaren and Red Bull are going to be the two teams that stand out once again. These two cars are very close to each other in terms of performance. Even if there is a gap between the two teams, it's not going to be much in terms of performance.

It's going to come down to what the drivers can achieve in the car, and hence stay tuned for the cliffhanger of an F1 Dutch GP.

#3 If rain is a factor, Mercedes is the dark horse

Rain is expected to make an appearance during the F1 Dutch GP race weekend. If there is one team that continues to have an incremental jump when it comes to a change in weather, then that team is Mercedes. As soon as it is slightly cooler, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell tend to benefit from it.

During the F1 Dutch GP race weekend, keep an eye on the silver arrows, as the team could make an impact once again.

#4 Ferrari could expect a decent weekend even though rain could be a serious concern

Ferrari has probably been a team that has performed the opposite of Mercedes as soon as it rains. The car has just not worked as well in those conditions as it has in the dry. For the F1 Dutch GP, since the track layout is more of an amalgamation of slow speed sections, the porpoising issues that have plagued the team will not be there.

That could make the car more competitive. Having said that, if the weather is cooler and rain makes an appearance, it could tilt the balance away from the Italian team.

#5 Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso could be a dark horse

The last time F1 raced at Zandvoort, we had Fernando Alonso putting together a masterclass and securing a podium in the Aston Martin. The car arguably didn't deserve the kind of result that it achieved, but changeable conditions helped the Spaniard secure that result.

Even this season, the wet weather has been Aston Martin's best friend on occasions, and we could see Alonso do something impressive.

