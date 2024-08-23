2024 F1 Dutch GP upgrades: Who has brought what?

The Dutch GP will be the first race following the three-week-long summer break for the F1 drivers and teams. Heading into the summer break after the Belgian GP, the fans were treated to an exciting first half of the season as seven drivers from four teams emerged victors in the first 14 GPs.

In Spa, although Mercedes driver George Russell crossed the line in P1, his teammate Lewis Hamilton was awarded the win after the former was disqualified post-race as his car was found to be 1.5kg underweight.

Heading into the Dutch GP, teams will be focused on enhancing the performance of their 2024 challengers and resume the second half on a high. Below is the list of upgrades brought by the teams:

2024 F1 Dutch GP: List of upgrades

McLaren

Front Corner

Front Suspension

Floor Edge

Rear Corner

Rear Wing

Beam Wing

McLaren has decided to bring four performance-based upgrades and two circuit-based upgrades in the rear wing and beam wing for the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend. The team's last upgrade at Miami worked wonders for their performances on track and catapulted them into the championship fight.

The upgraded front and rear corners and front suspension would aid the car flow, while the floor edge would add more load to the MCL38.

Williams F1

Floor Body

Diffuser

Sidepod inlet

Engine Cover

Central Air Intake

Williams's extensive upgrades for the Dutch GP will be their first major package for the season as in the early races the team were trying hard to fix the cars. The Grove-based outfit's upgrades are all performance-oriented and could prove to be critical in their bid to catch RB, Haas, and Alpine in the standings.

The most notable upgrade for the FW45 has been the sidepod inlet as the team has enhanced the upper lip, which could aid in reducing the aero losses from the front and allow a better airflow downstream.

Red Bull

Engine Cover

Halo

Mirror Stays

The Austrian team will revert to the engine cover that it used at the Hungarian GP as it would help in cooling the car on higher downforce tracks like Zandvoort while the updated Halo and the Mirror stay will aid in the flow conditions.

Alpine

Front Suspension

Rear Wing corner

Alpine F1 have brought a new aero sheathing at the front suspension in their bid to improve the airflow downstream. They have also brought a high downforce rear wing that would be circuit-specific.

Haas

Front Wing

Front Suspension

Front corner

The American team has brought a new front wing to the Dutch GP for the VF-24 that would aid them in reducing the camber inboard and increasing the camber in the mid-section. The upper wishbone on the front suspension has been modified to improve the flow to the new nose and wing.

