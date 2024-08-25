2024 F1 Dutch GP: Winners and Losers 

The 2024 F1 Dutch GP saw Lando Norris put on a dominant display and win by more than 20 seconds. He did to home hero Max Verstappen what the reigning champion has been doing to the entire field for the last few years.

After losing the lead of the Dutch GP to Verstappen at the start, Norris reeled in the Red Bull driver before overtaking him. From that point, it was formation running at the front as the McLaren driver came home to win his second F1 race.

Charles Leclerc finished P3, making his way through the field, while Oscar Piastri - in P4 - missed out on the podium. As the Dutch GP comes to an end, who will be happy with how the weekend went, and who will be disappointed? Let's take a look.

2024 F1 Dutch GP

Winner

Lando Norris and McLaren

This was a statement if there was ever one made this season. McLaren went into the summer break horribly bruised by losing out on multiple wins. They and their drivers were criticised, and the team's pedigree was questioned.

What McClaren did, though, was lick their chops and come back to the Dutch GP with an upgrade that puts them in a different stratosphere. This was a race where Lando Norris not only silenced the doubters but he smashed the opposition.

Loser

Max Verstappen and Red Bull

Red Bull knew they would be on the backfoot at the Dutch GP, but the deficit is surely one they might not have expected. By the looks of it, even Verstappen knew that this weekend was going to be an uphill climb.

As it turns out, it was even worse because McLaren brought upgrades that worked. Red Bull's biggest issue has been their ability to ride the bumps, but Zandvoort didn't have that challenge.

Nevertheless, the team got dunked with a 20+ second deficit, so Aaarm bells should be ringing at Milton Keynes if they aren't already.

Winner

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari

The smile on Charles Leclerc's face said it all, as he beat a McLaren, Red Bull and both Mercedes to secure a second consecutive podium. The Dutch GP showed a more mature side of the Ferrari driver, as he first made sure he hounded Oscar Piastri in the first stint and used the undercut to jump him.

The best part was the masterful nature with which he held off Piastri for the podium. This one is on Leclerc and his team. Zandvoort is a bogey circuit of sorts for Ferrari, but the manner in which they secured a podium ahead of Monza is certainly a boost.

Loser

Mercedes

There are always reasons why a car works great under one condition but doesn't in others. But the astute nature of teams and their operational efficiency is what makes them a frontrunner. This was a weekend where Mercedes were in a sense shown the mirror.

They had the fourth-fastest car on the grid. The fact that it comes after a dominant run in Spa should be humbling.

Winner

Pierre Gasly

The Frenchman was arguably the driver of the weekend at the Dutch GP. This was a performance from a driver who nailed all aspects possible in a car that's probably not the best in midfield.

In what was a complete contrast of a weekend compared to his teammate, Gasly brought home a couple of points that should hold the team in good stead going forward.

Loser

Oscar Piastri

At any weekend if you're finishing around 25+ seconds behind your teammate, that's a poor performance. Piastri has more or less flown below the radar in some of the more interesting ways.

The Australian gets the plaudits for the peaks, but the troughs get ignored. This was one such weekend, and the driver's inability to pull off overtakes while Norris did proved to be the key differentiator this weekend.

