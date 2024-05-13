2024 F1 Imola GP: Preview and Predictions

The 2024 F1 Imola GP comes at a crucial juncture in the season. Out of the first 6 races this season, Red Bull has already lost 2 of them, which is already twice as many races that it lost last season.

Unlike last season, where almost every race weekend there was a perception that Red Bull was going to dominate, this season, things have been a tad different. The gap between the front and the chasing pack has closed up. Not only that, we've already seen two races where the opposition has got the jump on Red Bull, something that should be exciting for everyone watching.

We're heading into the 7th race of the season, and in the eyes of many, this race could determine how the rest of the season pans out. So what can we expect from the 2024 F1 Imola GP? Let's take a look.

2024 F1 Imola GP: Preview

Key Storylines

#1 The Ferrari upgrades

Unless you've been living under a rock or have not kept up with F1 news, Ferrari's upgrade package has gained a lot of hype from the Italian media. From talks of the package bringing as much as 3-4 tenths to it being tested during filming day have turned heads.

If you're a seasoned campaigner, you've seen this movie before, and you know how it ends. The overhyped nature of the upgrades puts Ferrari in a corner where these have to be successful. On the contrary, if they are successful, we're looking at a very interesting season in front of us.

#2 The McLaren form guide

McLaren has shown exponential growth since the first race of the season where it was 4th fastest. Since then, the team has become a regular podium contender, and at the same time, its upgrade at Miami propelled Lando Norris to his first win.

The F1 Imola GP is crucial for the team, as this weekend will be the confirmation of the form the car has shown in the last race. The overcast conditions expected this weekend could work in the team's favor as well.

#3 Will Red Bull bounce back?

The other intriguing aspect is that Red Bull itself is bringing the second part of its upgrade package. The car lost on performance in Miami, and that hasn't happened in a while. The F1 Imola GP and the upgrades the team brings are going to be very interesting because this weekend could determine how the season pans out.

Form Guide

In form

We have to pick Lando Norris as the driver who is in red hot form right now. The McLaren driver is coming off his first win and heading to F1 Imola GP which is expected to face disruption due to rain. Keep an eye on Lando this weekend as the driver continues to build on his momentum.

Out of form

Aston Martin barely scraped into points in Miami and heading into the F1 Imola GP, the team is not in great shape. The second driver is a liability, while the first driver can only do so much. The team brings upgrades to the car this weekend and it will be interesting to see if they have a positive impact.

2024 F1 Imola GP: Predictions

Who will win the race?

With rain expected to make an appearance and McLaren proving to be a car that works brilliantly in the wet, it would be tempting to pick Lando Norris again. We are however going with Max Verstappen once again because of the overall trust and reliable nature with which Red Bull operated throughout a race weekend.

Is the McLaren or Ferrari form from their upgrades good enough to beat Red Bull? We'll wait and see but for, the 2024 F1 Imola GP, we're going with Max Verstappen.

Surprise of the weekend (Driver)

Looking at the point standings, it might appear that Oscar Piastri is getting utterly dominated by Lando Norris. The Australian only has 41 points compared to his teammate who is at 83.

But the race in Miami could have gone in a completely different direction if not for the safety car. This weekend, we're backing Oscar to show what he's capable of as he gets his hands on the complete upgrade package.

Surprise of the weekend (Team)

Ferrari is going to be one team worth keeping an eye on. The kind of upgrades being brought to the car is not small, and neither would be the impact they would have.

After getting punched down to the third-fastest team in Miami, expect Ferrari to bounce back and possibly be a contender for the win at the F1 Imola GP.

Disappointment of the weekend (Team)

Mercedes is the only team that's not scheduled to bring upgrades to the F1 Imola GP. The team that dominated the sport for such a long time has struggled to come close to those levels since, and expect another struggling F1 Imola GP for the team.

Disappointment of the weekend (Driver)

Sergio Perez was not only off the podium but off the pace in Miami. The driver was nowhere close to the top 3, and at the F1 Imola GP, he would be looking to rectify that. The problem for him remains that Ferrari and McLaren have now closed the gap in qualifying as well. A bad qualifying means playing catch-up in the race, which is never optimal.

At the F1 Imola GP, expect the Mexican to struggle as the gap at the front continues to shrink.