2024 F1 Italian GP: Driver Ratings

The 2024 F1 Italian GP saw Charles Leclerc put together a brilliant one-stop strategy to win the race. He has now won for the Tifosi twice since joining Ferrari, with the first one in 2019.

The race weekend in Monza saw intense competition for the pole position. What followed was a race that was a slow burn with a very interesting last 10 laps. The race weekend saw quite a few drivers put together impressive performances, while there were others who probably left the weekend disappointed.

On that note, how did each driver perform at the Italian GP? Let's take a look.

Criteria

Performance in both qualifying and races is judged

Results achieved compared to the potential of the car

Mistakes made over the weekend

Relative performance against their teammate

2024 F1 Italian GP: Rating the drivers

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

Rating: 7.5

Not the cleanest weekend from Max Verstappen, as he made a mistake on his first flying lap and couldn't improve much on his second. He did what he could with the Red Bull in Monza as a disappointing weekend came to an end.

Sergio Perez

Rating: 7

Perez was closer to Verstappen in terms of pace during the Italian GP. He had better overall performance and finished in P8. Could it have been better? Yes, but for now, the second driver is not the biggest concern for Red Bull.

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton

Rating: 7

A poor qualifying was followed by a well-executed Italian GP for Lewis Hamilton. A weekend of two halves for Hamilton, but P5 is the best he could have done considering the pace of the Mercedes.

George Russell

Rating: 6

Russell's costly first-lap error turned his race into damage control. If he has to fight for the title, it's these mistakes that are going to be so glaring that it would force his team boss to find a better driver. Overall, it was a disappointing Italian GP for the Brit.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

Rating: 10

Arguably his best career race win, Leclerc once again put together a masterclass in tyre management. Aided by a strategic gamble that put him on a one-stopper, he got the job done to bag 25 points.

Carlos Sainz

Rating: 7

Not the best Carlos Sainz birthday, but he did his bit in holding off Oscar Piastri. The Spaniard just didn't have the pace of his teammate and eventually had to settle for P8.

McLaren

Lando Norris

Rating: 8

Stunning qualifying followed by a poor race start compromised him eventually. Lando Norris needs to fix the first-lap weakness, but more than that he needs to bring a level of ruthlessness while operating against his teammate so that he can establish himself as the de facto team leader.

Oscar Piastri

Rating: 8.5

On his part, Oscar Piastri didn't do anything wrong. He's in F1 to win races, and if his team is unwilling to reign him in against his teammate, he will continue to do it.

The pass on the first lap over Norris was stunning. At the same time, he would be unhappy to miss out on a win at the Italian GP.

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso

Rating: 7.5

Alonso did what he could in the Aston Martin because the car was just slow at the Italian GP. The Spaniard tried a two-stopper, and it almost worked. You can't fault Alonso too much this weekend, considering where his teammate ended up.

Lance Stroll

Rating: 5

A poor overall weekend, which was made worse by Piastri criticising Stroll's skills of recognising what the blue flags are for. It was just a poor weekend for the Canadian, and once again it would have zero consequences on his F1 prospects.

Alpine

Pierre Gasly

Rating: 6.5

More or less level with his teammate Esteban Ocon after the Italian GP, but just like his French counterpart, Gasly couldn't have done much more in that car.

Esteban Ocon

Rating: 7

Ocon won the intra-Alpine team battle, but that's all that could be said about the driver's Italian GP race weekend. He couldn't have done much in the car that has a power unit that's just too underpowered for Monza.

Williams

Alex Albon

Rating: 8

Albon extracted whatever he could from the Williams and got a P9 for that. The Italian GP should be considered a positive for the driver overall, as it helps the team pick up a few more points for the championship.

Franco Colapinto

Rating: 6.5

It's a tad early to make judgments about how good or bad Colapinto would be. It was still a decent start to the F1 journey for the Argentinian. Other than the moment in Q1 when he went off, it was more or less a clean weekend for Colapinto.

V-Ca-RB

Daniel Ricciardo

Rating: 6

Ricciardo was the faster of the two RB drivers, but that's not saying much if you're punting off drivers on the first lap. Points were on the table for the Australian if he had kept his nose clean, but for now, he leaves the Italian GP without anything to show for the efforts.

Yuki Tsunoda

Rating: 4

It was a weekend to forget for Tsunoda who blamed the weekend on the team trying new upgrades. The Japanese driver didn't have much performance in reserve, and then the contact with Nico Hulkenberg ended his day early.

Stake F1 Sauber

Valtteri Bottas

Rating: 6.5

Bottas did whatever he could with Sauber at the Italian GP, but whatever early weekend form the car showed, it dissipated as the weekend progressed.

Guanyu Zhou

Rating: 5

Guanyu had another underwhelming performance, further cementing the belief that the Chinese driver might be on his last legs in F1.

Haas F1

Kevin Magnussen

Rating: 7

Blistering race pace in the midfield for Kevin Magnussen at the Italian GP was followed by the news that he was going to be banned for a race.

The collision with Gasly was not a big one, and maybe the penalty was harsh, but he should have been smarter in that moment. On the contrary, Magnussen is now going to sit out the next race in Baku.

Nico Hulkenberg

Rating: 6.5

Hulkenberg put together a brilliant qualifying session at the Italian GP, but it was followed by an iffy start to the race. What put paid to his weekend, though, was unnecessarily getting punted off the track by Ricciardo and incurring damage to the car.

A weekend where Hulkenberg could have scored points ended with picking penalty points for the incident with Tsunoda.

