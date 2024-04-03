2024 F1 Japanese GP: Top 5 bold predictions

The 2024 F1 Japanese GP will be the first race after Max Verstappen's winning streak was snapped by Carlos Sainz in Melbourne. The Dutch driver was on a nine-race win streak and on his way to equal his record for most consecutive race wins.

Interestingly, the last time Verstappen's win streak was disrupted by someone, the F1 Japanese GP was the next event. On that occasion, the Red Bull driver took to the weekend intending to dominate and did just that.

What can we expect in the 2024 F1 Japanese GP? Let's take a look as we share our bold predictions for the race weekend.

#5 Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo continue to struggle

Suzuka is one track where confidence in the car is often the difference between a good and a bad lap. Both Daniel Ricciardo and Lewis Hamilton have not been comfortable in their respective cars. When that is the case, a track like Suzuka is the last one where you want to race.

For the F1 Japanese GP, while both Ricciardo and Hamilton will be hoping for a revival of form, it would be hard to turn that hope into a reality.

#4 Charles Leclerc outperforms Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz has been the flavor of the month for many pundits with his podium in Bahrain and win in Melbourne. So much so that many have picked the Spaniard over teammate Charles Leclerc as the better of the two Ferrari contenders.

While the hype is certainly on the side of his Spanish teammate, the data does point to Leclerc being the better bet over the last 10 races. For the F1 Japanese GP as well, we expect the Monegasque to reassert his level over his teammate.

#3 No podium for Sergio Perez

Perez struggled in Suzuka last season, and it was a result of both lack of driver confidence and the field closing up to Red Bull. He has continued to struggle in qualifying, and on a track like Suzuka, where overtaking is not easy, it's hard to see him making his way through the field to clinch a podium.

#2 McLaren scores a podium

McLaren's peculiar nature means that the car might just be decent at some tracks but will truly come alive in others. Suzuka was one of the tracks where Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri made the most of the car last season, so expect the car to do well there this season as well.

Norris secured a podium for McLaren in Melbourne. It wouldn't be a surprise if either of the two drivers once again ended up challenging for the podium at the F1 Japanese GP.

#1 Max Verstappen wins the 2024 F1 Japanese GP

It's hard to pick anyone else. Even though there are expectations of rain spicing things up, we'd have to go back quite a few weekends to find a race weekend where rain compromised Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver is in prime position to shut down any detractors who hoped that the loss in Melbourne meant a possible title challenge from Ferrari.

Poll : Which of the two Ferrari drivers finishes ahead this weekend? Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz 0 votes View Discussion