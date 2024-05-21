2024 F1 Monaco GP: Preview and Predictions

The 2024 F1 Monaco GP possibly comes at the most important junction of the season. The last two races have seen Max Verstappen and Red Bull pushed instead of their usual dominance. In Miami, Red Bull lost to Lando Norris and McLaren, while in Imola, the team was able to fend off the challenges.

If we use the last two races as evidence, we can claim that the gap to Red Bull has been closed with both Ferrari and McLaren finishing within touching distance of the RB20 at Imola. But two races is too small a sample space and we need more events and different tracks before we take a call.

This is precisely why the F1 Monaco GP is not only the usual special event but a race where we could get an even better idea of whether the gap to the front has truly shrunk. With that being said, let's begin the preview and predictions for the F1 Monaco GP.

2024 F1 Monaco GP: Preview

Key Storylines

#1 The pecking order

The thing that's going to catch the eye of most people is the pecking order. What can Red Bull, Ferrari, and McLaren do around Monaco and who is going to be a challenge?

Monaco can be a freak circuit in terms of drivers sometimes finding something that just elevates them to the next level.

We saw it last season with Esteban Ocon, who got a podium, and the same could happen this season. A momentary special lap could decide the F1 Monaco GP and there are possibly 5 different drivers who could do it this weekend.

#2 Sergio Perez's future

Sergio Perez did not do his future any favors with the weekend he put together in Imola as a former winner at the F1 Imola GP. The upcoming race is important for the Mexican who has been reportedly offered another one-year extension by the team.

#3 What's going on at Aston Martin?

Fernando Alonso crashing the car is something that we just don't see often. The Spaniard was completely out of sorts during the race weekend and it became all too evident that he didn't have the grips of the new upgrade. The unfortunate reality is that the upgrades have seemingly failed.

The team is in a precarious situation now and the honeymoon period is over. It remains to be seen what they do next because that could define the team's immediate future.

Form Guide

In form

We have to give this one to Lando Norris because he has been doing some very impressive work in McLaren. The last three races have had the same drivers in the top two positions but in different orders.

The fact that Lando Norris is one of those two should tell you everything there is to know about where his confidence is at the moment.

Out of form

After the weekend in Miami, there was a hope that Daniel Ricciardo might just have found himself with RB. The sprint was spectacular, and even though he had a little bit of an issue in the main race, the sprint showed everyone that Daniel had that potential.

That potential has not translated into big-time results and he was outclassed in Imola. Daniel Ricciardo is a former winner of the F1 Monaco GP. He needs a good race this weekend.

2024 F1 Imola GP: Predictions

Who will win the race?

We're going to be a bit optimistic here and go with Charles Leclerc. He's been the epitome of patience and consistency this season, and even though there have been moments where he could have been termed conservative, he's kept a positive run.

Ferrari is close enough to fight for a pole at the F1 Monaco GP and we're backing Charles to bring that magic lap back, secure pole, and win the race up front.

Surprise of the weekend (Team)

Ferrari has not had the best performance in the slow-speed sections of a lap this season. Having said that, the F1 Monaco GP can be a bit bumpy at different sections, and that's where Ferrari has excelled. We're backing the Italian team to emerge as the best one this weekend.

Surprise of the weekend (Driver)

Oscar Piastri has been severely unlucky in the last two races where in both cases he could have finished ahead of his teammate. He's sorted out his qualifying now and is very impressive in the manner in which he manages things. A big result is coming for Oscar, and we expect a good one at the F1 Monaco GP.

Disappointment of the weekend (Team)

Aston Martin with all those upgrades regressed and has no clue what happened. This was the same team that almost won the F1 Imola GP last season. This time around, though, points are going to be hard to come by and that's going to hurt the team even more.

Disappointment of the weekend (Driver)

Daniel Ricciardo wants a strong weekend but he's coming to a track where you need confidence in the car, something the Australian hasn't had for a long time. Expect a struggle from Daniel at the F1 Monaco GP as he struggles to find the sweet spot.