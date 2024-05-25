2024 F1 Monaco GP: Race predictions

The grid for the 2024 F1 Monaco GP is already set, and what we have is a scenario where Charles Leclerc is on pole position. This will be the third time in the last four years that Leclerc has been on pole in Monaco.

The last two times ended in tears, with Leclerc unable to start the race in 2021 and the strategic debacle costing him in 2022. This time around though, there is no rain on the horizon by the looks of it and the driver doesn't have any uncertainty hanging over him.

With all of this being said, what can we expect from the race? Let's take a look.

#5 The gap between P7 and P8 runners could prove pivotal

The drivers from the top 4 teams occupy the top 7 slots. In P8, we have Yuki Tsunoda, followed by Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly. The unfortunate reality of the F1 grid is that the top 5 (including Aston Martin) are a step ahead in race pace, compared to the bottom 5.

Hence, assuming each driver holds position and nothing dramatic happens on the first lap, Tsunoda's car will be ahead of the whole and we could see a huge gap forming. In the F1 Monaco GP, the most important thing is the timing of pitstops. It is this gap that would form between the front-running teams and others that is going to prove to be pivotal in deciding the fate of the race.

#4 Max Verstappen doesn't score a podium

Starting the race in P6, damage control is the motto of Max Verstappen's F1 Monaco GP at this moment. The car doesn't have performance anyway but to make it worse, Monaco is not easy to pass.

Could we see him make progress in the race? Yes, that could happen, especially during the pitstops. But do we see Verstappen scoring a podium? This is highly unlikely for the driver.

#3 Neither Fernando Alonso nor Sergio Perez score points

When you're eliminated in Q1 in the F1 Monaco GP qualifying, it's hard to make amends. You just can't pull off many overtakes as the cars are too wide. This does predict a disturbing fate for Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez. It's going to be hard to pull off overtakes and score points. For both drivers, we expect neither to achieve a strong result.

#2 It's going to be a processional race

In what might be the most straightforward prediction for the F1 Monaco GP, do not expect much action. The surface is too much and the track is too narrow for the drivers to line up a move or pull off overtakes. We're unfortunately looking at a processional race but that's F1 Monaco GP for you.

#1 Charles Leclerc wins the F1 Monaco GP

Finally, we're going with Charles Leclerc winning the race. In all these years, he's not looked this secure after a qualifying session. The driver has matured, he's more focused and might be in the perfect position to win the race on his home soil.