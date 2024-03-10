2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Top 5 conclusions

The 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP saw Max Verstappen pick up his ninth consecutive win as he stretched the lead at the top of the standings. Despite all the drama surrounding Red Bull off the track during the race weekend, the driver's performance on the track was simply unmatched.

Just like during qualifying, where the driver dominated, the same story unfolded at the F1 Saudi Arabian GP. Once he nailed the start, there was no stopping him.

The early safety car that shifted drivers to alternate strategies did mix things up a little for everyone, but not too much.

Tire degradation was not much of a factor, and in the end, Max Verstappen cruised to a win, followed by teammate Sergio Perez. The Red Bull duo was followed by Charles Leclerc in his Ferrari, arguably the closest challenger, but just not close enough apparently. Oscar Piastri and Fernando Alonso completed the top 5.

In a race weekend filled with more drama off the track than on it, what have we learned? Let's take a look.

2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP: What have we learned?

#1 Max Verstappen is making this look easier than it is

If you follow Max Verstappen over a race weekend, it might appear that the driver has the world at his feet. He hasn't looked stressed and made a mistake in a race for a long time.

It's tempting to simply attribute the driver's achievements to the car, but that's not only unfair—it also oversimplifies the situation. The 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP could not have had a more turbulent time for Max Verstappen. The fact that he still came through and won is a testament to his temperament and mental fortitude.

#2 Ferrari is comfortably second

Charles Leclerc got the fastest lap of the race on the last lap, and he did that on old hard tires. This shows that there is certainly some untapped potential in the team's package which is yet to be unlocked.

Ferrari has produced a better car this year. At the very least, the team has left the chasing pack behind and is now focusing on Red Bull.

#3 McLaren, Aston Martin and Mercedes are a step behind

Aston Martin, McLaren, and Mercedes didn't pose a significant threat this weekend. Alonso performed well in qualifying, managing to secure a P5, but that was the most he could achieve.

For others, McLaren was woefully slow on the straight line, and Mercedes was awfully slow in the fast-speed sections. Overall, these three teams are a step behind Ferrari.

#4 Haas is better under Ayao Komatsu

The 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP is another example of Ayao Komatsu extracting the best possible result from the car. The teamwork between Magnussen and Hulkenberg was very impressive. In the end, the team snatched a point and is now 6th in the championship.

#5 Ollie Bearman shined while Daniel Ricciardo flopped

Oliver Bearman turned heads at the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP. The teenager is a brilliant talent, and there's no doubt about that. The way he navigated the entire weekend will hold him in good stead as he goes back to F2 soon.

For Daniel Ricciardo, however, this was a shocker. Not only was the Aussie right at the bottom, he was just not visible throughout the race. Finishing last and then having a spin is not what Ricciardo had in mind when he prepared for the Saudi Arabian GP.