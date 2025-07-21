2025 F1 Belgian GP: Preview and Predictions

The 2025 F1 Belgian GP officially kicks off the second half of the F1 season. At the end of the first half of the season, quite a few shocking things had happened already.

Christian Horner is out of Red Bull, Jack Doohan is out of Alpine, and we might see Max Verstappen announcing a new home. While this continues, we have a championship battle on the table between the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri with just single-digit points between them.

The race at Spa is often one that a lot of people tend to keep an eye on. The track is one of the favourites for the drivers as it does have something for everyone.

It is also a sprint race weekend, and when that's the case, it makes for an exciting viewing more often than not. With that being said, what can we expect from the F1 Belgian GP? Let's take a look.

2025 F1 Belgian GP: Preview

Key Storylines

#1 Red Bull's first weekend without Christian Horner

In case people forgot, the F1 Belgian GP will be the first time since Red Bull first became a part of the sport that Christian Horner will not be leading and will not be sitting on the team's pit wall.

The team is going through a tumultuous time, and it won't come as a surprise if Max Verstappen also makes an announcement or two this time around. The F1 Belgian GP will be the first time that Red Bull's senior management faces up to the media after getting rid of the man who helped this team achieve so much.

#2 Ferrari's much hyped upgrade

If you've kept an eye on the news, then the Italian media seems to be quietly optimistic about the suspension upgrade that Ferrari just tested.

Who knows what the upgrade would do, and ideally, the Italian team tends to overpromise and underdeliver. What will the F1 Belgian GP upgrade bring to the table? We'll have to wait to find that one out.

#3 The championship battle

With so much going on off-track, it's been a surprise to see how much the title battle has been overshadowed. In fairness, a part of it is the fault of the duo, who are very low-profile when it comes to the battle.

One would expect that the F1 Belgian GP marks the beginning of a change in intensity in the title battle, but one simply can't hold one's breath when it comes to it. Keep an eye out for the biggest prize in the sport.

Form Guide

In Form

It's two wins in 2 races for Lando Norris, helping him close the gap to Oscar Piastri in the championship. The Brit was almost down and out after the Canadian GP crash, but the return has been remarkable.

Norris has done decently around Spa, but it would be interesting to see how he does this time around.

Out of Form

Max Verstappen hasn't been on the podium in the last couple of races, and a lot of it comes down to either bad luck or tiny mistakes that have hurt him. Heading to the F1 Belgian GP, the Dutch driver is coming off two bad races. The track should suit the car, but it would be interesting to see how he approaches the weekend.

Driver to watch out for

If Helmut Marko is to be believed, then Max Verstappen was aware of Red Bull's decision to fire Christian Horner. The fact that the Dutch driver didn't bother to fight for Horner shows how diminished the relationship had become between the two.

The F1 Belgian GP is a home race of sorts for Max Verstappen, and the driver would be hoping for a better run this time around.

2025 F1 Belgian GP: Predictions

Who wins the race?

We're going with Oscar Piastri for this one for the Grand Prix. There are expectations from Red Bull to do well, but this team has lost a key part of the squad. Ferrari is also bringing something new, so they could surprise as well.

Then there's the wet and gloomy weather where Mercedes could potentially shine.

What we've seen, however, is that McLaren tends to do well in all conditions, and the F1 Belgian GP's challenges are potentially good to bring things even more towards them.

After 2 defeats, we're picking Oscar Piastri to have the legs on Lando Norris and win the F1 Belgian GP.

Biggest surprise of the weekend? (Team)

We're backing Alpine for this one. The French team doesn't have the best car, but when it rains, Gasly tends to do very well.

If we look at the forecast for the F1 Belgian GP, it does appear that things could start falling into place for the French team.

Biggest surprise of the weekend? (Driver)

Keep an eye out for George Russell because the F1 Belgian GP is going to be a bit gloomy. What we've seen already is that these kinds of conditions tend to play into the hands of George Russell.

As we've said in the past, as soon as the temps, Mercedes and Russell, rise to prominence in the F1 British GP.

Biggest disappointment of the weekend? (Team)

Well, this might be a bit 'going off the vibes,' but Ferrari is seemingly right now a team that has tested the new rear suspension. Is that suspension good enough for them to win races?

One could assume that ultimately it might be, but once again, an action from the Italian team is looked at with such anticipation and hype that it ends up being counterproductive in the end.

The cooler conditions might work against Ferrari at the F1 Belgian GP, and that could lead to a bit of a disappointing product.

Biggest disappointment of the weekend? (Driver)

Red Bull should have a good weekend around Spa this time around, but it's safe to say that the car is still a bit of a handful. The driver struggling because of this is primarily Yuki Tsunoda, who is going through a lean patch. He would be hoping to turn things around, but with a team struggling and losing the main man, we might not see the best from the driver.

