2025 F1 Belgian GP: Top 5 predictions

We will be kicking off the second half of the season with the F1 Belgian GP, and we have the mixed conditions of Spa Francorchamps welcoming everyone. There are a lot of things waiting to kick off this weekend, with Max Verstappen's future up in limbo and with the title battle looming large.

The race at Spa tends to bring out the best from the best drivers, as we have seen legends like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, and Kimi Raikkonen stand tall. What can we expect from the F1 Belgian GP race weekend? Well, we have a preview written for you to explore just that.

This one, however, is a more lighthearted version where we shoot from the hip and share our top 5 bold predictions for the 2025 F1 Belgian GP.

#5 The tire choice is going to make qualifying very interesting

The first thing that we have to keep in mind this weekend is the tire choice that Pirelli has brought. For the F1 Belgian GP, we do not have a systematic and regular triplet of tires, as it would be C1, C3, and C4. Unlike last season, where we came to Spa with a C1, C2, and C3, this time around we've dropped to a softer set.

It might not have a major impact on how the teams run these tires in the race, as it would more or less continue to be a one-stopper, the problem would come with how teams run them in qualifying. Will a C4 last long enough to complete what is almost a 2-minute lap?

That could lead to a situation similar to what we had in Imola, and the team that deals with it best in terms of strategy is probably going to have a good run.

#4 The race could be Aston Martin's big test

Aston Martin's rise in prominence and the way the team's upgrade in Imola has helped propel the car in the midfield have been interesting. Fernando Alonso has now started to become a bigger factor when it comes to scoring points, and he has been a prominent presence in qualifying as well.

With that being said, the F1 Belgian GP is a crucial one for the team. When it comes to low downforce settings and having a strong top speed, Aston Martin has maybe not been the best car. This weekend could be the big litmus test for the team.

#3 Ferrari is a wildcard

If you have been immune to the hype around Ferrari's new suspension upgrade that is scheduled to be introduced in the F1 Belgian GP, then hats off to you. The Italian media's leaks when it comes to the car and the upgrade mean that the team is expected to see a bump in performance. Whether that bump means it becomes a McLaren beater or not is maybe the question that a lot of people want answered.

With rain in the air as well, it's all a bit up in the air when it comes to pre-race expectations from Ferrari, and it would be interesting to see if the team can turn things around and show something special at Spa. For now, though, this team is still a bit of a wildcard.

#2 Red Bull and Mercedes could potentially be a threat in the dry weather.

The track should ideally suit Red Bull, and the cooler conditions should bring Mercedes into the picture. The question, though, for both of them is going to be the same one: they would be hoping that rain stays away and hence brings drivers like Max Verstappen and George Russell into the fight.

What we've seen already this season is that as soon as it starts to rain, the McLaren is unbeatable. It not only gets the tires up to temperature quickly, but it also tends to keep them in the window for longer. Red Bull and Mercedes are hoping for a dry race, but their performance levels in the F1 Belgian GP remain to be seen.

#1 Oscar Piastri wins the F1 Belgian GP

This might be a bit of a boring pick, but we're going with an Oscar Piastri win at the F1 Belgian GP, as McLaren is still arguably the most rounded car in the entire field. To add to this, we have Lando Norris coming into the weekend on the back of two consecutive wins and with the wind in his sails.

The Australian, however, is going to be hungry after what happened in Silverstone, where he felt that a win was stolen from him. Spa is a driver's track, and it's going to be very close between the two title contenders. With that being said, we're favoring Piastri to win this one.

