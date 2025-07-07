2025 F1 British GP: Driver Ratings

The 2025 F1 British GP was something of a spectacle, as the intermittent rain ended up providing a complete spectacle for the fans. We had Lando Norris winning his home race. He was followed home by teammate Oscar Piastri and first-time podium finisher Nico Hulkenberg.

The wet conditions at the start, followed by rain in the middle, and then dry conditions at the end, meant that a lot of mistakes were induced from the drivers. Some of them had a good one, but quite a few had stinkers this time around. So, how did every driver fare at the F1 British GP? Let's take a look.

Criteria

Performance in both qualifying and races is judged.

Results achieved compared to the potential of the car.

Mistakes made over the weekend.

Relative performance against teammate.

2025 F1 British GP: Rating the drivers

McLaren

Lando Norris

Rating: 8.5

Away from the spotlight, Lando Norris did what he has often tended not to do, keep calm and not make mistakes. Was he just leagues above everyone else at the F1 British GP? Probably not. But he certainly knew how to keep his head down and not get swept away by what was happening ahead of him.

There's an argument to be made that Norris did start managing things a bit more when he knew Oscar Piastri had a penalty and could have potentially overtaken him on track if need be. With that being said, that's the British GP he really wanted. That's also brought the gap to Oscar to single digits.

Mission accomplished? Pretty much.

Oscar Piastri

Rating: 7.5

The penalty ruined Oscar Piastri's race, and he had every right to be furious. But it's also on him to be a bit more careful. That being said, the Australian did have the pace to win, and that's going to hurt him even more.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

Rating: 3

This was downright poor from Charles Leclerc. Just too many wrong calls and too many mistakes meant that the driver went home with nothing to show for it.

Wet races are starting to become a concern for the Ferrari driver.

Lewis Hamilton

Rating: 6.5

Lewis Hamilton did not have a great race, it was made to look a lot better with the utterly shambolic evening everyone else had. The Ferrari driver leaves the F1 British GP with his podium streak snapped, even though he was the better driver within his team this weekend.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

Rating: 6

Max Verstappen's error possibly cost him a podium at the F1 British GP. The Dutch driver's qualifying lap was one for the ages, but it's safe to say that the driver wasn't too happy with the car he had under him this weekend.

Yuki Tsunoda

Rating: 3

This was just poor from Yuki once again. Not keeping his nose clean in the battle against Ollie Bearman and just lacking the pace in general is not how he would have wanted his F1 British GP to go. As it turns out, Yuki is starting to look more and more depressed, just like his predecessors used to at the team.

Mercedes

George Russell

Rating: 4

One bad call after another and not necessarily having the pace to do much damage, meant that George Russell had a horrible F1 British GP. One to forget for the Brit.

Kimi Antonelli

Rating: 4

Completely off the pace in both qualifying and in the race, Kimi Antonelli's progression does appear to have stalled to a certain extent. In a rookie year, this does happen, but the lack of pace in the wet was alarming, especially for a driver who made his name in the junior series as a beast in those conditions.

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso

Rating: 5.5

Alonso was in a grumpy mood after the F1 British GP, and it was mostly down to the fact that his teammate's perfect strategy had, in effect, hindered the Spaniard's race.

Maybe things could have been different with a better strategy, but it's safe to say that the Spaniard wanted more from the race.

Lance Stroll

Rating: 7

A good weekend for the Canadian, as the strategy meant that he was running in podium position for a while. With that being said, a P7 is still a nice result at the F1 British GP.

Alpine

Pierre Gasly

Rating: 9

As close to a perfect weekend as he could have put together. Pierre Gasly is showing his worth to Alpine and the rest of the grid.

Franco Colapinto

Rating: 3

Another one to forget for Franco Colapinto, who made his life hard after his crash in the F1 British GP qualifying. He needs to perform before Briatore starts to lose confidence in him.

Haas

Esteban Ocon

Rating: 5.5

He was compromised by the poor timing of his outlap in qualifying. In the race it did appear that Esteban Ocon did not have the pace of his teammate. The vast fluctuations in performance are something strange from the French driver at Haas, as it appears that he's yet to unlock the full potential of the car.

The contact with Ollie Bearman didn't help either, but that was more down to the rookie.

Ollie Bearman

Rating: 5.5

The F1 British GP was just a stark reminder of how far from being a finished product Ollie Bearman is. The kid has breathtaking speed, and it could be argued that he's already faster than Esteban Ocon at Haas, but the propensity for errors is too much.

With 8 F1 penalty points to his name, he was very lucky that the contact he made in the F1 British GP was with his teammate, because that would have put him in serious jeopardy.

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson

Rating: 5

The race ended before it began for Liam Lawson, but it was still more or less a weekend to forget for the Kiwi, as nothing seemingly worked.

Isack Hadjar

Rating: 5

Not the best weekend overall for the rookie. The clash with Kimi Antonelli was unfortunate, but that kind of thing should not be happening as well. One to forget for Isack as he gets ready to move on to the next one.

Williams

Alex Albon

Rating: 7

Alex Albon was fortunately able to get the car across the line and score points. The Williams driver just kept the nose clean, and alongside Sainz, he was more or less making sure no major gambles were made with the car.

Carlos Sainz

Rating: 6.5

Carlos Sainz was not happy with Charles Leclerc making contact later in the race, but overall, the Spaniard also didn't have much going for him.

Points were on the table, though, and that's certainly a disappointing end to the weekend for the Williams driver.

Sauber

Nico Hulkenberg

Rating: 10

Nico Hulkenberg was the driver of the British GP, and what a drive from the German. Just to be clear on what he achieved, the driver started the race in P19, made sure he made the right calls in the pits, was outpacing Lewis Hamilton late in the stint on intermediates, and outpaced the Ferrari driver again in the stint on slicks.

The fact that he did all of this in a fluorescent-colored car that was as anonymous as a team could be 12 months back shows the magnitude of the job that he's done. He deserves the podium, and hopefully, this is the first of many for him.

Gabriel Bortoleto

Rating: 5

Bortoleto was genuinely happy with his teammate's first podium, but he surely would be sitting in a corner and feeling some sort of pressure starting to build. The driver has the talent, and he's taking his time to find his feet. One would hope that he gets a sufficient amount of time to do so.

