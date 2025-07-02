2025 F1 British GP: Preview and Predictions

The 2025 F1 British GP will mark the end of the first half of the season. The 12th race of the season comes at an intriguing time as we look at the title battle now narrowing down to the two McLaren drivers.

Lando Norris comes into his home race on the back of a win, while Oscar Piastri continues to be his confident self. Silverstone, however, for almost the last two decades, has been synonymous with Lewis Hamilton.

The British legend has always brought his A-game to the track and given fans what they want in terms of success and happiness. This will be his first time in a Ferrari, a team that was often a rival in the years gone by. With that being said, what can we expect from the F1 British GP? Let's take a look.

2025 F1 British GP: Preview

Key Storylines

#1 Max Verstappen's exit clause

Well, if Sky Italia is to be believed, Max Verstappen is ready to trigger his Red Bull contract exit clause and move to Mercedes. It's safe to say that the Dutch driver has been uncharacteristically aloof in the last few years, with him giving the impression that he might just have checked out from the season and maybe the team as well.

It will be interesting to see what the move essentially means in terms of who his teammate is or who would be in his car in 2026. Let's see if the British GP gives more hints on the subject.

#2 Lewis Hamilton's first home race with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton comes into the F1 British GP as the latest winner of the event. He executed a brilliant race in the rain and was untouchable. This weekend will be his first time in red, and the festivities around the event are going to be immense.

#3 Lando Norris' home race during a title battle

Lando Norris comes to the F1 British GP as one of the two title contenders. At the same time, he is going to be the second biggest celebrity this weekend after Lewis Hamilton, as he even has a stand in his name at the track.

The British driver is also entangled in a title fight that is slowly starting to get intense. He will be under the spotlight when all the off-track nonsense dies down, and people will be keeping an eye on how he performs in this situation.

Form Guide

On Form

Lando Norris bounced back from a very precarious situation in Canada, where many had started to write him off. Fortunately for him, there's no truth to it, as the driver bounced back in Austria in a manner you expect a championship-level talent to. The F1 British GP is his home race, and he'll be looking to make it two in two as he tries to build momentum.

Out of Form

Red Bull's run in Austria was a complete horror show, and it left the team with its first non-points finish in a while. With Verstappen's future up in the air, the team would be hoping for a better F1 British GP.

Driver with the biggest spotlight

There are probably two this time around, as both Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris are going to catch the attention of the British crowd for different reasons. On one side, Hamilton will be racing for the first time in red, and on the other, Norris is fighting for the title.

With almost half a million people expected to attend the F1 British GP over three days, the atmosphere is certainly going to be something else.

2025 F1 British GP: Predictions

Who wins the race?

You cannot discount Oscar Piastri this weekend, and you certainly cannot discount the Mercedes cars, as the temperatures are going to be cooler. With that being said, we're giving Lando Norris the benefit of the doubt here. The McLaren driver showed some impressive improvements in Austria, and if he carries it over to Silverstone, it could work for him brilliantly.

Biggest surprise of the weekend? (Team)

Mercedes was almost the 5th fastest car in Austria as the overheated tires cried enough, and George Russell was left to fend for himself. At Silverstone, however, the car has often done well, and it secured a front row here last time.

The car works brilliantly in cooler conditions, and Silverstone is going to provide that. Keep an eye out for George Russell and Kimi Antonelli at the F1 British GP.

Biggest surprise of the weekend? (Driver)

George Russell is coming into his home race with an uncertain future ahead of him. The team he'd aspired to be a part of and the one he had built his career in is more or less looking to replace him. All of this is happening ahead of the race he wants to perform at the most.

A track he loves in a car that's potentially capable of winning, we're backing George to put together a charge for the win in his Mercedes during the F1 British GP.

Biggest disappointment of the weekend? (Team)

Cooler conditions and fast-speed sections are just not the kinds of combinations where Ferrari does its best work. We've seen the car take a step back whenever we have races in these conditions, and Canada was an example of the same.

The F1 British GP might not be the best one for the team, as its suspension upgrade is delayed.

Biggest disappointment of the weekend? (Driver)

Lewis Hamilton has not missed a Silverstone podium ever since F1 started having V6 turbo hybrids on the cars. His teammate has also scored podiums in 3 of the last four races. With that being the case, a podium should not be as big an ask for the 7x F1 champion.

The problem is the track layout's lack of conduciveness to the Ferrari is not going to help Lewis Hamilton in his charge to the podium, and a run that goes back to 2014 will come to an end this weekend.

