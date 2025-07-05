2025 F1 British GP: Qualifying Predictions

All three free practice sessions for the F1 British GP are now done as we wait for qualifying. The third practice session was arguably the most representative, as these cars are quite sensitive to the temperature.

The warmer conditions of Friday, July 4, showed us a picture where McLaren was just romping away from the rest of the pack. Looking at where we are on Thursday, the story seems to be a bit different.

Even though there were a few teams that couldn't get their laps in, we've had enough representatives running to draw a few key conclusions. With that being said, what do we expect from the F1 British GP qualifying? Let's take a look.

#5 The midfield is very close this time around

Alpine is maybe an exception to this, but it does appear that the midfield teams are very close to each other. It's a very long lap in Silverstone, and hence it is very difficult to nail every part of it and get the best possible laptime.

Williams, Racing Bulls, and Aston Martin appear to have the edge, but a lot will come down to the execution, and it is anybody's guess who will nail that during the F1 British GP qualifying.

It's going to come down to the driver and the team execution, and the one who is able to pull it out of the bag is going to achieve the best possible result.

#4 The conditions are going to play a major role in the pecking order

If it starts to get warmer, McLaren is going to have a major advantage. If it gets cooler, Mercedes is going to be in contention. The sensitivity of these cars is what makes F1 interesting, but it is also going to play a major role in understanding what is going on.

The F1 British GP qualifying pecking order is going to come down to how the temperatures impact the racing more than anything.

#3 Yuki Tsunoda misses out on Q3

Yuki Tsunoda's lap in FP3 and where he was on the timesheets looks impressive, but a lot of it is also a result of other drivers not getting to do their laps. The gap between Tsunoda and Max Max Verstappen is half a second, and if that gap stays, and in all likelihood it will, he's not going to make it to Q3.

#2 The battle for pole position could feature all 4 top teams

Talking about pole position, it is fascinating that all of the top four teams could potentially have a driver that secures the top slot. On one side we have McLaren, which appears to have been pegged back a little in the cooler FP3 conditions. Then we have Mercedes which could potentially benefit from this, and then we have Ferrari which seems reinvigorated after the upgrade.

Except for Yuki Tsunoda from top four teams, every other driver is potentially in a position to fight and even secure pole position for the F1 British GP.

#1 Charles Leclerc secures pole position for the F1 British GP

We're going with the Ferrari driver, and no, it's not the favorite of the British crowd but the other one. As the weekend has continued, Charles Leclerc has continued to slowly ramp things up.

He was a tad behind Lewis Hamilton in FP1 but has slowly picked up the momentum. It's going to be very close between all of these seven drivers, but Charles Leclerc is the one we're backing to secure pole position for the F1 British GP.

