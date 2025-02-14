2025 F1 car launch dates: All about the launch dates of each team

The F1 car launch season is one of the most anticipated periods of a calendar year given it provides the first glimpse to fans across the globe into the new liveries of the teams. Previously, the entire month of February was largely reserved for the teams launching their new challengers ahead of the season but in 2025 there have been some changes made on the subject.

This year, the sport will celebrate its 75th anniversary after first starting the championship in 1950. To celebrate the occasion, Formula One Management (FOM) have organized a special event on February 18 at the O2 Arena in London where all 10 teams along with drivers and team principals launch the 2025 cars.

But there are some teams who holding their own separate launches along with shakedowns away from the F1 Launch. Below are the 2025 F1 car launch dates:

#1. Williams F1

Williams will be launching its FW-47 in a one-off camo livery on February 14 in Silverstone to do some laps in the new 2025 challenger. The Grove-based outfit was one of the first to announce its separate shakedown apart from unveiling their real livery at the F1 Launch.

There's a lot of anticipation surrounding the British team as despite finishing P9 in the Constructors Championship last year, they have one of the strongest lineups on the grid as Carlos Sainz joins Alex Albon in the team.

#2. Haas

Similar to Williams, Haas too will have its shakedown at Silverstone on February 16 at the iconic track to get some laps in its VF-25. However, it is not clear whether they too will run a camo livery or present its real car for the season.

The American team had a resurgence last year as they finished P7 in the championship and were close to Alpine in the standings. They too have a fresh lineup for the 2025 season with Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman behind the wheel.

#3. Ferrari

Arguably the most anticipated launch will be for the Italian team as they unveil its SF-25 on February 19, a day after the launch, to the public in Fiorano. In the last two years, the Prancing Horses have sent their drivers to do some labs around its private track in Fiorano to entertain the fans.

In 2025, there is massive anticipation around the event given It will be one of the first public outings for Lewis Hamilton as a Ferrari driver.

#4. Aston Martin

Aston Martin have launched its cars in a very corporate fashion ever since the team was taken over by billionaire Lawrence Stroll in 2021. After unveiling its livery at the F1 Launch, the British team will launch the 2025 challenger through their digital channels to the fans on February 23.

There is a possibility that the Silverstone-based outfit would host the event in its new buildings in the presence of Managing Technical Partner Adrian Newey.

#5. Mercedes

Mercedes will be one of the last teams to hold its separate launch event on February 24 given that the teams will start their official pre-season testing in Bahrain a couple of days later from February 26 to 28.

Although the location for the car launch has not been announced, it is highly likely that it will take place in Bahrain itself given the time crunch.

More about the F1 Launch

The F1 Launch at the O2 Arena in London on February 18 will have all 10 teams present their liveries to the waiting world at the same event to commemorate the occasion.

Teams like McLaren, who had their shakedown on February 13, Williams and Haas will unveil their real liveries at the event along with Red Bull, Alpine, Racing Bulls, and Sauber.

However, there are some reports that the teams might just reveal their liveries not actual 2025 challengers to hide some technical aspects from its rivals due to the secrecy regarding their innovations ahead of the final year of the current regulations.

