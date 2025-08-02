2025 F1 Hungarian GP: Qualifying Predictions

The 2025 F1 Hungarian GP qualifying is going to be the last one before everyone goes off on the summer break. The first day of running showed something that almost everyone expected to a certain extent.

McLaren, a team that dominated the race weekend here last time around, is still holding on to that advantage. The reigning champions have stepped up to the challenge in the best way possible, and this weekend at the Hungaroring is a testament to that.

With that being said, what do we expect in the F1 Hungarian GP qualifying? Let's take a look.

#5 A lot of the cases would see the drivers making a difference

There is a sense of the pecking order being McLaren at the front by a healthy margin, followed by other teams in a tightly knit group. There's not much to separate the teams, and often the gap in positions between teammates was more down to the fact that even a tenth is costing multiple places.

In the F1 Hungarian GP qualifying, this is going to be a feature where drivers that nail everything tend to hold the advantage over their teammates who are unable to replicate the same.

#4 Aston Martin is the best of the rest in the midfield

There have been reports and suggestions that Aston Martin was arguably running a lighter car, which flattered the position it had on the timesheets. While that might be true, and in essence that would then push the likes of Mercedes and Red Bull ahead of them, we can't necessarily say the same about the other midfield teams.

Fernando Alonso is also facing some health issues, and he nursed through a lot of it during the free practice on Friday, but expect a slightly better run from the Spaniard as well as he gets more on top of the car by Saturday.

Aston Martin does appear to be a decent pick as the best of the rest in the midfield for the F1 Hungarian GP qualifying.

#3 Red Bull has an underwhelming run

Red Bull just missed out on a podium at Spa as Max Verstappen couldn't overtake Charles Leclerc during the race. At that event the car was the second best on the grid. This weekend, however, that's not the case.

The car just isn't as good, and the struggles have been genuine. Red Bull has looked off the pace throughout Friday, and even though one would expect the team to leapfrog midfield, it might still struggle to put up much of a fight against the front runners.

A top 5 qualifying looks highly unlikely for Max Verstappen at the F1 Hungarian GP.

#2 Charles Leclerc is the best of the rest

Ever since the Spa upgrade was introduced, Charles Leclerc has looked much more comfortable with the car, and he has been able to extract the kind of pace that his teammate Lewis Hamilton hasn't.

The F1 Hungarian GP is a race where Leclerc has surprisingly struggled in the past, and he hasn't had the best record. This time around though, if the form guide is anything to go by, expect the Ferrari charger to be the closest challenger to McLaren.

#1 Lando Norris secures pole position for the F1 Hungarian GP

When it comes to the battle for pole position, it is going to feature Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. The McLaren is in a league of its own, and nobody is operating at that level currently.

With that being said, Norris has been imperious around Hungaroring, and he has had a slight edge over Piastri as well. When it comes to nailing it in qualifying, Piastri has been better this season, but we're backing Norris to get one over the Australian this time around.

