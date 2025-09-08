2025 F1 Italian GP: Driver Ratings

The 2025 F1 Italian GP saw Max Verstappen pick up his third win at the track with a brilliant drive. He was followed home by the McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri who also had a somewhat eventful race with the pitstop mix up.

The race in Monza often tends to bring a somewhat different side of racing. It does help some drivers to excel while the others falter. With that being said, how did each driver fare in the F1 Italian GP? Let's take a look.

Criteria

Performance in both qualifying and races is judged.

Results achieved compared to the potential of the car.

Mistakes made over the weekend.

Relative performance against teammate.

2025 F1 Italian GP: Rating the drivers

McLaren

Lando Norris

Rating: 9

Not many noticed it probably but Lando Norris arguably saved his F1 Italian GP race weekend when he nailed his first qualifying lap to start the race on the front row.

He tried to keep Max Verstappen behind him and there was aggression involved as well. But it's safe to say that P2 was the best he could have achieved, considering where the McLaren was this weekend.

Oscar Piastri

Rating: 8

Oscar was a step behind his teammate all weekend when it came to performance and it showed in the result as well. The Aussie was a bit lucky as well that Max Verstappen had a fast car as that helped reduce what could have been a bigger points loss otherwise.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

Rating: 9

Charles Leclerc tried whatever he could in the Ferrari during the F1 Italian GP and the tow might have helped him get a higher qualifying position as well. However the Ferrari was just the third fastest car in Monza and a P4 is the best he could have done.

Lewis Hamilton

Rating: 7.5

A better qualifying from Lewis Hamilton and good progress through the field as well. But the driver was quite clearly a step behind Charles Leclerc in the F1 Italian GP as he came home in P6.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

Rating: 10

You give Max Verstappen a strong enough car he can compete for wins, you give him the fastest, he dominates. Pole position, fastest lap and a win, that's what the Dutch driver likes and he was in a good mood in the F1 Italian GP just because of that.

Yuki Tsunoda

Rating: 4.5

Your teammate wins the race and you don't even score points is a poor reflection on what you're doing in the car. The F1 Italian GP would ring alarm bells for sure for the Japanese driver as Red Bull is already keeping an eye on Isack Hadjar.

Mercedes

George Russell

Rating: 8

Even though Toto Wolff seemingly thinks otherwise, George Russell did whatever was possible in the Mercedes as he brought the car home in P5. The driver was a bit unhappy with how the car somehow had a soft tire on his final push lap but overall you can't really fault the Brit for not doing more with the car.

Kimi Antonelli

Rating: 7

Mercedes was not happy with Kimi Antonelli's entire race weekend. The Austrian was quite stern in his weekend as he termed his weekend "underwhelming".

In fairness, Kimi was within a tenth of George in the F1 Italian GP qualifying and a bad start hurt him. Overall though, the young driver is progressing nicely but maybe the German team has different expectations.

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso

Rating: 8.5

The unluckiest driver on the grid? Arguably the answer is yes because Fernando Alonso was destined to finish in the points before his Aston Martin's suspension broke. The F1 Italian GP is just one another incident of the Spaniard not having any luck in 2025.

Lance Stroll

Rating: 5.5

Lance didn't have a good Italian GP. Most of it was spent in the DRS train after a disappointing qualifying and then making no meaningful progress in the race.

Alpine

Pierre Gasly

Rating: 6.5

There were a few errors here and there in the race for Pierre Gasly in the F1 Italian GP. Overall though, the Alpine is not the car that was ever going to do much in Monza and the driver came home without any points.

Franco Colapinto

Rating: 7

A strong weekend for the Argentinian as he had a slight edge over his French teammate. If Franco Colapinto keeps this up, he might be looking at an extension form Alpine as well.

Haas

Esteban Ocon

Rating: 6.5

Haas just didn't have the pace in the F1 Italian GP and once Esteban Ocon was in clear air that became even more evident. The driver was slower than his teammate once again in qualifying although not by much.

He tried the alternative strategy in the race but unlike Alex Albon whose Williams was just brilliant, Ocon couldn't do much and ended the race out of points.

Ollie Bearman

Rating: 7

The penalty was an absolute disaster for Ollie Bearman and ideally he should not have been given one. With that being said, the Brit had a decent Italian GP but once you're so restricted by the car, you cannot do much to overcome that.

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson

Rating: 5

Liam Lawson once again had a strange incident with Yuki Tsunoda but even if you keep it aside, the driver was on an ambitious strategy that never materialized and ended up hurting him later in the F1 Italian GP.

Isack Hadjar

Rating: 6.5

A decent overall drive from Isack Hadjar even though he also faced a Q1 elimination, his first ever. The young driver continues to impress as he made his way through the field to score a point in the F1 Italian GP.

Williams

Alex Albon

Rating: 8

Alex Albon is now 7th in the championship and it is thanks to another brilliant run. The Williams driver continues to impress and rack up points although he would be keeping an eye on the surging Spaniard.

Carlos Sainz

Rating: 7

Carlos Sainz was quicker in qualifying but chose the wrong strategy for Sunday. The incident should have meant penalty for him but the new regulations just convolute some of these calls. The Spaniard has the pace now and it's not long before the luck comes with it.

Sauber

Nico Hulkenberg

Rating: 5

A complete disaster for Nico Hulkenberg in the F1 Italian GP. He was out-qualified by his teammate again and unfortunately didn't even get to start the race.

Things have not been rosy since the podium at Silverstone and the German would be looking to course correct as early as possible.

Gabriel Bortoleto

Rating: 8

Bortoleto keeps going from Strength to Strength in the second half of the season. The Brazilian once again drove a brilliant race and is slowly becoming the benchmark at Sauber.

