2025 F1 Miami GP: Driver Ratings

The 2025 F1 Miami GP race weekend was an interesting one where a lot of things happened on the track and off it as well, which decided a few results. Fortunately/Unfortunately the rain that threatened to play spoilsport stayed away, and we had a dry race on Sunday with mixed conditions for the sprint on Saturday.

The challenge was certainly there, and a lot of teams made the most of it, while others succumbed in one way or the other. With that being said, how did each driver perform during the F1 Miami GP? Let's take a look.

Criteria

Performance in both qualifying and races is judged.

Results achieved compared to the potential of the car.

Mistakes made over the weekend.

Relative performance against teammate.

2025 F1 Miami GP: Rating the drivers

McLaren

Lando Norris

Rating: 7.5

It would be mixed emotions for Lando Norris because his entire F1 Miami GP could have been a lot different had he not gotten himself entangled with Max Verstappen at the start of the race. The win in the sprint was fortuitous to a certain extent, but one cannot argue that Norris didn't have the pace.

He leaves Miami 16 points behind, losing another race, but the driver might be a bit confident due to the kind of pace he showed against Oscar Piastri once Verstappen let him go.

Oscar Piastri

Rating: 8.5

Oscar's uncanny knack for placing himself in the best position every everytime he needs to is aiding his success right now. Was he the faster McLaren driver in Miami? Probably not. But he leaves the race weekend extending his championship lead. Why not a better score? Well, the qualifying goof-up could have been costly.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

Rating: 7

The crash ahead of the sprint is unforgivable. Ferrari's strategy to send him out on a flooded track on intermediates was diabolical for sure, but you still have to be careful. The driver did the best he could in the car he had during qualifying and the F1 Miami GP, as the weekend showed how the problem with Ferrari is not the drivers.

Lewis Hamilton

Rating: 7.5

A positive weekend for Lewis Hamilton. A podium in the sprint thanks to the call that he made, and even in general, he was closer to Charles Leclerc this weekend than has been the norm. The duo could have done without the incessant driver swapping, but nevertheless it was more or less a step forward for the British driver.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

Rating: 9.5

The drop in positions in the sprint was not the driver's fault. The drop in positions in the F1 Miami GP was also not his fault. Max Verstappen continues to uphold his part of the equation, and now it's on Red Bull to back him up.

Yuki Tsunoda

Rating: 7

Yuki continues to chip away at Red Bull as he admits that he's still not completely used to the car. A point is a positive for the Japanese driver, but the team would now be looking at Yuki to step things up a notch.

Mercedes

George Russell

Rating: 8

Arguably the first race weekend in 2025 where George Russell was slower than Kimi Antonelli for the most part. The fact that the British driver was still able to salvage a podium in the F1 Miami GP, albeit being a bit lucky, is a testament to the kind of job he did when the chips were down.

Kimi Antonelli

Rating: 8

We saw the first glimpse of what a Kimi Antonelli can do in an F1 car at the Miami GP. He secured pole position in the sprint, and he almost secured pole position for the race as well. His race pace was maybe not as up to the mark as he would have hoped, but the kid is special, and he's starting to show it more often.

Aston Martin

Rating: 6.5

Every time Alonso flashed on the screen, it was the driver either spinning or being printed around. There's only so much you can do in that Aston Martin, and for a clearer picture on where Alonso is, we might have to wait until 2026.

Lance Stroll

Rating: 6

As has been the convention, Lance was a step behind Alonso throughout the F1 Miami GP. Also, what has been the norm this season is the Canadian making the most of Alonso's misfortune and scoring points, which was precisely what he did once again.

Alpine

Pierre Gasly

Rating: 7

A decent weekend for Gasly, but when the car is just not competitive, you cannot do much. The French driver was outqualified by Jack Doohan for the F1 Miami GP, but it's safe to say that it was a reflection of how good the Australian is more than how the Frenchman was performing.

Jack Doohan

Rating: 6

If we look at the first 6 races and Jack Doohan's performances, then one thing is clear. The kid is fast! He's already more or less at the level of Pierre Gasly over a lap, and from a rookie you cannot and should not ask for more than that.

With that being said, the Australian was once again unable to put a complete weekend together, even though it was him being entirely unlucky. Rumors of Franco Colapinto are increasing, and unfortunately, Doohan might get swept by the wayside.

Haas

Esteban Ocon

Rating: 7.5

It was a decent weekend for Ocon if we look at the pace at which he was operating. Unfortunately for the driver, it was the strategy that cost him, and maybe a point was possible in the F1 Miami GP.

Ollie Bearman

Rating: 6.5

Qualifying was the Achilles heel for Ollie Bearman, and that's something he might have to work on soon. The F1 Miami GP ended prematurely for the British driver, but there are a few key lessons that he can learn from the weekend.

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson

Rating: 5

That contact with Fernando Alonso was criminal, and Liam Lawson is slowly developing a reputation of not being the best in wheel-to-wheel situations. The F1 Miami GP should have been better for the Kiwi, but he's getting shown up a bit now by Isack Hadjar.

Isack Hadjar

Rating: 7.5

Hadjar continued to impress at the F1 Miami GP. The driver almost scored a point in the end even though he'd be the first to admit that the mistake early in the race while battling Lewis Hamilton cost him the most.

Williams

Alex Albon

Rating: 9

One of the standout midfield drivers this season, the fact that Albon seamlessly overtook Kimi Antonelli was something that would make James Vowles proud. The F1 Miami GP was another big haul of points for the driver.

Carlos Sainz

Rating: 7.5

A step up in terms of performance for Carlos Sainz as the driver is slowly getting used to the car. With that being said, the Spaniard wasn't happy that Albon seemingly ignored team orders to jump him. The disparity in their final finishing positions would hurt Sainz even more.

Sauber

Nico Hulkenberg

Rating: 7.5

Nico Hulkenberg is dragging whatever he can from the Sauber under him even though the car is just diabolically slow. It's hard to imagine the German doing much more with the package under him at this stage.

Gabriel Bortoleto

Rating: 6

Bortoleto continues to chip away with decent qualifying here and there as he shows decent improvement. The Brazilian, just like his teammate, can't do much more with the car they have.

