2025 F1 Monaco GP: Race Predictions

The grid for the 2025 F1 Monaco GP is set, and we have Lando Norris on pole position with Charles Leclerc right alongside him. Qualifying was action-packed as we had drivers pushing their respective cars to the limit with the hopes of trying to get the best out of them.

On the second row, we have Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen, as Lewis Hamilton was given a 3-place grid penalty for impeding. Unlike the traditional F1 Monaco GP races where we just knew that the slots were more or less set after qualifying, it's not as straightforward this time around as cars could potentially make their way through the field or get stuck due to a mandatory 2-stopper race.

So what can we expect from the F1 Monaco GP where things don't take much time to turn on their heads? Let's take a look.

#5 The mandatory 2-stopper is going to enhance the attention quotient of the race

There are critics and supporters of the mandatory 2-stopper, as there are arguments on both sides. The reality is that F1 has a more than a decade-long portfolio to take a call on how single-stop races can be monotonous at Monaco. The 2-stopper is going to be an interesting one because there are quite a few variables already on the table when it comes to what the drivers and the teams can do in terms of strategy.

In the last F1 Monaco GP, due to the red flag, the race was more or less decided on the very first lap anyway. Unless something drastic happens, we're not going to see something on those lines, fortunately, and the attention that the fans pay to this race is going to be much more than was the case in the past.

#4 It's not going to be as straightforward as many expect it to be

There have been a few that feel teams and cars are just going to jump into the pits as soon as there's a stoppage. Yes, there would be a few who do that; there would be others who want to exploit the free air and try to overcut their rivals. At least for this edition of the F1 Monaco GP, it's not going to be straightforward.

#3 We are going to see a few shock results

In conjunction with what we've said earlier, there are going to be teams that try different approaches with different drivers. Haas, for instance, could take Esteban Ocon on a long first stint while his teammate Ollie Bearman pits on the very first lap.

The possibility of what's on the table is endless, and that is something that is going to yield either a team lucking out or just making a brilliant call that might help them make up multiple places on the grid.

#2 Mercedes duo scores points

There's definitely a possibility that Mercedes just uses an alternative strategy for the duo and tries to get them into as much free air as possible. Either way, for the F1 Monaco GP, both drivers are starting the race outside of the top 10, and we'll see them try to make their way through the field to the top 10 points finish.

#1 Charles Leclerc is winning the F1 Monaco GP

There's been something about Charles This weekend Charles Leclerc has shown steely determination. The Monégasque was very disappointed by his qualifying position even though he almost beat a McLaren over a lap. Keep an eye on Charles Leclerc during the F1 Monaco GP, especially at the start, because he is completely tuned in and looking to make two out of two in the last 2 races.

